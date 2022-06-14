Heavy rain leaves numerous CT roads flooded





CAPE TOWN - Cape Town traffic officials are on Tuesday morning attending to reports of localised flooding where suburban roads and routes have been obstructed.

Mopping up operations are under way as heavy rains continue to pummel parts of the Cape.

The first of a series of cold fronts made landfall on Sunday and is expected to last until Wednesday.

Some of the city's worst affected areas include informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand and Delft.

Cape Town Traffic Service's Kevin Jacobs: "The major intersections flooded at this stage includes Japhta K Masemola and Duinefontein roads, Frans Conradie and Norwood, Borcherds Quarry before the N2 in Nyanga and 35th between Robert Sobukwe and Owen roads."

Cape Town stormy rains flood in Bishop Lavis and other areas #CapeStorm #CapeFloods #CapeWeather Credit: Cape Town Traffic Services pic.twitter.com/vNLuD0zoTJ — CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) June 14, 2022

Meanwhile, flooding in parts of the Western Cape has been exacerbated by blocked drains in several areas.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Management Centre said that it was monitoring the situation, but the heavy rains were expected to continue until Wednesday.

The city is urging residents living in flooded areas that are affected by blocked drains to contact its Public Emergency Communication Centre.

The city also said that its roads and stormwater department had already attended to the clearing and unblocking of drains.

Charlotte Powell from the city's Disaster Management Centre said that the city was also monitoring any potential dangers that could be caused by the floods.

"We appeal to residents to mitigate the potential impact by staying away from the beachfront areas, maintaining a safe following distance on the roads and ensuring that the drainage systems on their properties are working properly," Powell said.

NGO the Gift of the Givers said that it would also provide aid to families affected by the floods.

