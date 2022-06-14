Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Creating right talent by teaching youth drones, 3D printing, robotics and coding

14 June 2022 9:35 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Drones
Youth
robotics
4ir

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Nelson of the Youth Media Movement about a conference in Mitchells Plain aimed at preparing young people for the 4IR.

-Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) conference being held in Mitchells Plain to empower youth with skills

-Youth will be taught how to build drones, 3D printing, robotics and coding.

-Organisers hope to get provincial government and other role-players on board

_

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

Young people are the future. It's become a cliché we hear quite often. But how are we actually preparing our youth for their future reality?

One organsiation is putting its money where its mouth is by equipping young people with skills to prepare for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

The Youth Media Movement has roped in 25 young kids from impoverished communities for a 4IR conference in Mitchells Plain. The conference will give these aspiring youth a glimpse into the world of drones, 3D printing, robotics and coding.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to CEO Marshall Nelson to find out more.

We're trying to create the right talent for jobs in the 21st century. South Africa is behind in catching up with 4IR. We can't wait for government. We need to run these programmes as the industry unfolds with opportunities.

Marshall Nelson, Youth Media Movement CEO

The drone industry is rapidly growing and will change the way we live and work in the future. The organisation believes youth must be given a view into the world of drone building.

One area is drone soccer, a fast-growing new air sport that involves two teams up to five players per team whose aim is to score the highest number of goals.

Through its US partner Drone Soccer, young people are being taught how to build soccer ball drones that can be used in the high-tech sport.

It's never been experienced in South Africa. And we're getting a taste of it here.

Marshall Nelson, Youth Media Movement CEO

The movement will be engaging various government role-players and partners in shaping 4IR communities.

When COVID-19 hit us, many young people were jobless. That's why 4IR is so important . We need to equip communities so that when any disaster hits us, we are prepared.

Marshall Nelson, Youth Media Movement CEO

Scroll up for the interview.




