No fairweather friend - Phillipi man keeps promise to pup he rescued from dump

This is Zola Mceka and Amari, the little pup he rescued from a dump site and took to the Animal Welfare Society for help.

Despite having very little himself, Zola pledged to give whatever he could pay for the life-saving treatment Amari needed.

Zola has remained true to his word and has visited his furry friend almost every day since she was taken in by the shelter.

This morning Zola walked all the way from New Cross Roads in the pouring rain to spend some time with her. Animal Welfare Society

Not only that, but such was the response from the public to the story, that plans are now being made to allow Amari to be returned to her devoted pal once her treatment is over.

It was difficult distinguishing between the rain running down his face and tears of joy when we told him about your outpouring of love, well wishes and generosity that will ensure that they get to stay together. Animal Welfare Society

It will be months before Amari is fully recovered and we are sincerely hoping for your continued support to help us ensure the best possible outcome for this inseparable pair of best mates. Animal Welfare Society

