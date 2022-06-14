More budget, more beds for homeless this winter - CoCT's pledge
It has faced criticism in the past for its approach to dealing with homelessness in the Mother City, but this week the City of Cape Town announced it is working to add over 550 shelter beds this winter to help people off the streets.
Over 430 beds are progressively being added to NGO-run shelters supported by the City’s Winter Readiness campaign budget and grant-in-aid funding, said the City in a statement.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the City's Care Programme budget has been increased to R77 million for 2022/23.
Plans are gaining momentum to expand the City’s Care Programme to help more people off the streets.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
Our first step was to direct an extra R10 million to more shelter beds this winter, more than tripling the grant-funding for NGOs.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
In the year May 2021 to April 2022 the City claims to have helped close to 900 people off the streets, through shelter placements, reunifying families, and other forms of reintegration.
Last year, speaking Cape Talk's Sara-Jayne King, Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, director at U-turn Homeless Ministries described the City's approach to homelessness as a 'schizophrenic one'.
Cape Town's the one major city in this country that actually has budget for the homeless and really puts a lot of effort into rehabilitation of homeless people. On the other hand, yes, there's the way the by-laws and other legislation have been carried out often has been inhumane.Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt, Director - U-turn Homeless Ministries
