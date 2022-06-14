These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them?
It began over 16 years ago in the affluent Californian enclave of Orange County, and since then, The Real Housewives franchise has gone on to achieve global success with 21 series internationally.
Locally, we've been introduced to wealthy wives and their lavish lifestyles in the RHOD (Real Housewives of Durban) and the RHOJ (Real Housewives of Johannesburg).
So it's really no surprise that The Real Housewives of Cape Town would follow.
From 10 July on Mzansi Magic fans of the show will be introduced to the seven 'housewives' who front the Cape Town series.
RELATED:'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens
"We look forward to premiering this exciting new addition on Mzansi Magic, which will no doubt keep our audience hooked and will undoubtedly be of the premium quality our viewers have grown accustomed to," says Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.
But who are the Real Housewives of Cape Town, and have you heard of any of them?
1. Rushda Moosajee - Fitness mogul
Also known as RushTush, Rushda is a personal trainer, who owns her own fitness empire and is a mom of three.
"I'm not one for drama," she says, "but I will always stand up for what is right."
2. Beverley Steyn - Restaurant owner and property mogul
Kwa-Zulu Natal native, Beverley is an entrepreneur and businesswoman who relocated to Cape Town five years ago. She collects diamonds and loves planes, yachts, fast cars and a luxury lifestyle.
Pictured here (left) with RHOJ star Christall Kay
3. Loveline Abinokhauno - Blogger and entreprenuer
Hailing from North West, Loveline Abinokhauno AKA Mrs Leo is a blogger, momfluencer and owner of a concierge and events company. She's also mom to four children and a happily married wife of 14 years.
4. Thato Montse - Entrepreneur
One thing you need to know about Thato is that she loves her wine. Literally, HER wine. She's the founder of her own wine brand Thato wines and has a Garagiste winemaking diploma and is a member of BLACC – the Black Cellar Club.
She describes herself as controversial, authentic, unfiltered, unapologetic, fun, and explosive.
5. Camilla McDowell - Beekeeper, entrepreneur and public speaker
She calls herself The Queen of Constantia and can often be found cruising through the Mother City in her Rolls Royce Moonshadow.
6. Kutazwa ‘Rooksy’ Gqirana - Businesswoman
Gqeberha-born Roosky describes herself as a go-getter and hustler. She's a businesswoman, and founder of Style Boutique SA, but is equally at home in the kitchen, baking up a storm.
She describes herself as enthusiastic, adventurous, dutiful, loyal, respectful, selfless and family-oriented.
7. Lulwando ‘Lue’ Tukwayo - Property entrepreneur and digital creator
The glamorous and stylish Lulwando is originally from Khayelitsha, and is a property entrepreneur, digital creator and mom of three.
A qualified Chartered Accountant, she has a passion for working with community-based organisations that address issues of GBV and is the founder of an NGO called Wings to Learn.
RELATED: Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character'
More from Local
SACE protects pupils from 'secondary trauma' in corporal punishment case
The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday heard a case brought by the Centre for Child Law – represented by Section27 – against SACE over what they label “shockingly lenient” sanctions meted out to two primary school teachers who pleaded guilty to using corporal punishment in the classroom.Read More
Parliament backs appointment of Glen Mashinini as IEC commissioner
Mashinini is the former chair of the IEC and the vacancy came about as a result of his term expiring.Read More
Don't come to us, we'll come to you: CoCT mobile office heads to Langa this week
The City’s Customer Relations Department will deploy the Mobile Office to the Joe Slovo Community Hall on Wednesday.Read More
Helderberg Nature Reserve closed for a month following raging fires
Approximately 280 hectares of the Helderberg nature reserve were burnt during the recent wild fire.Read More
Dudu Myeni enters into plea bargain with NPA
Myeni was arrested last year after she revealed the identity of Mr X - a protected witness - during her testimony at the state capture commission.Read More
Here's how you can assist those affected by CT floods
Lester Kiewit chats to a local community organisations about the work being done to assist flood-stricken communities.Read More
From chasing a high, to chasing high fashion - former addict's label hits runway
30-year-old former drug addict Shannon Caswell will showcase his label STETS at his first fashion show in Cape Town this week.Read More
Cape Town is flooding – more icy, rainy, gusty weather to come
Lester Kiewit interviews Charlotte Powell (City of Cape Town, Disaster Management) and Kevin Jacobs (Cape Town Traffic Services).Read More
'Afrikaans is not a political tool, Ryanair' - Afrikaner Bond
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jan Bosman, chief secretary of the Afrikaner Bond, about the controversial Afrikaans language test used by Ryanair.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers.Read More
From risks to riches: The Table Bay Hotel is 25 years old
Pippa Hudson speaks to public relations officer for the Table Bay Hotel Sarah Prins about the history of one of the Mother City's landmark luxury hotels.Read More
Health and Wellness: how to manage your blood pressure
Thabo Mdluli spoke to dietician and founder of Newtricion Wellness Institute Omy Naidoo about how to manage your blood pressure through your diet.Read More
Cape Town is flooding – more icy, rainy, gusty weather to come
Lester Kiewit interviews Charlotte Powell (City of Cape Town, Disaster Management) and Kevin Jacobs (Cape Town Traffic Services).Read More
Here's how to avoid your medical savings running out before the end of the year
Lester Kiewit interviews Council for Medical Schemes senior researcher Maninie Molatseli and Jill Larkan from GTC Healthcare on how to tackle the likelihood of your MSA running dry.Read More
Indie-funk-pop band Year of Dogs making waves in the local music scene
Pippa Hudson spoke to the band’s bassist, Dillon Birns, about their experience since starting the band.Read More
Rooibos phytosome technology could revolutionise skincare
John Maytham spoke to senior researcher of proteomics and molecular biology at AMHBI, Dr Mariska Lilly, about these new developments.Read More
[REVIEW] Enjoy a new visual experience with the Samsung Freestyle projector
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief, publisher and owner of Stuff magazine.Read More
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.Read More
More from Entertainment
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and on how they could improve.Read More
It's more than singing a lyric, it's spiritual - Lloyiso
Lloyiso joined Zweli on the 947 Top 40 to talk about his humble beginnings, his view on music, performing at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding and what the future holds for him.Read More
Meet TikTok sensation 'Constantia Mom' - 'a quintessentially SA character'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Cassidy Nicholson, the creator of the hugely popular character 'Constantia Mom'.Read More
Actor Merlin Balie takes the mic on CapeTalk (remember him as 'Player 23'?)
Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.Read More
[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington...
Paddington Bear joined the Queen for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the head royal's Platinum Jubilee.Read More
'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens
Nico Nel, producer of Listing Cape Town and Saadiq Effendi, one of the featured real estate agents, join Pippa Hudson to discuss the production of the glitzy series.Read More
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court?
The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex.Read More
Top Gun smashes box office records across the world
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Renowned actress Melanie du Bois shares her 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More