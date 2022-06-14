Mayor: Our storm water drains need proactive cleaning

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Pioneering study of TB in rhinos aids Kruger Park’s conservation efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Michelle Miller
Today at 15:50
Sassa, Ramaphosa say Social Relief of Distress payments will be made within the week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zoleka Ntuli
Today at 16:05
F1
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoed - F1 Correspondent at ...
Today at 16:20
PRASA update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andiswa Makanda
Today at 16:33
LIV golf
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Ikamva Labantu’s Afternoon Angels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pamela Phuphu
Today at 17:20
Big DIY tender for Chief Justice Top Brass
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of stakeholder and campaigns at Corruption Watch at Corruption Watch
Latest Local
Don't come to us, we'll come to you: CoCT mobile office heads to Langa this week The City’s Customer Relations Department will deploy the Mobile Office to the Joe Slovo Community Hall on Wednesday. 14 June 2022 3:16 PM
Helderberg Nature Reserve closed for a month following raging fires Approximately 280 hectares of the Helderberg nature reserve were burnt during the recent wild fire. 14 June 2022 3:13 PM
Dudu Myeni enters into plea bargain with NPA Myeni was arrested last year after she revealed the identity of Mr X - a protected witness - during her testimony at the state cap... 14 June 2022 3:05 PM
View all Local
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also... 14 June 2022 6:29 AM
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the presi... 13 June 2022 2:23 PM
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security? Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with inf... 13 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Politics
Comair's application to be placed under provisional liquidation granted In court papers, Comair, which operated Kulula and British Airways, said that it no longer had access to capital to fund its opera... 14 June 2022 11:37 AM
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up' Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org. 14 June 2022 10:54 AM
Rand weakens against the dollar as US inflation quickened in May Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB. 14 June 2022 6:48 AM
View all Business
Health and Wellness: how to manage your blood pressure Thabo Mdluli spoke to dietician and founder of Newtricion Wellness Institute Omy Naidoo about how to manage your blood pressure th... 14 June 2022 1:48 PM
Cape Town is flooding – more icy, rainy, gusty weather to come Lester Kiewit interviews Charlotte Powell (City of Cape Town, Disaster Management) and Kevin Jacobs (Cape Town Traffic Services). 14 June 2022 1:15 PM
Here's how to avoid your medical savings running out before the end of the year Lester Kiewit interviews Council for Medical Schemes senior researcher Maninie Molatseli and Jill Larkan from GTC Healthcare on ho... 14 June 2022 12:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series The coach says a bigger squad allows them to do a lot more at training sessions and will give them more time to work with the play... 11 June 2022 6:35 PM
View all Sport
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
It's more than singing a lyric, it's spiritual - Lloyiso Lloyiso joined Zweli on the 947 Top 40 to talk about his humble beginnings, his view on music, performing at Brooklyn Beckham's we... 12 June 2022 10:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft sa... 12 June 2022 10:04 AM
View all World
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up' Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org. 14 June 2022 10:54 AM
Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Linden Birns, Managing Director at Plane Talking. 13 June 2022 3:34 PM
Shireen Essop found: 'People are worried. It's understandable they want answers' Lester Kiewit interviews Candice van der Rheede (Western Cape Missing Persons Unit) about what happens when a kidnapped person is... 13 June 2022 12:52 PM
View all Opinion
Mayor: Our storm water drains need proactive cleaning

14 June 2022 11:13 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Rain
Cape Town
Floods
Stormwater drains

Refilwe Moloto chats to mayor Geordin Hill Lewis about how the City of Cape Town is responding to the needs of informal settlements and other vulnerable areas after two days of battering rains and windstorms.

-Several informal settlements affected by flooding after two days of heavy rainfall

-Cape Town mayor says storm water drain cleaning can be improved

-The city is adding more beds in shelters for the homeless

Gearing Road in Bishop Lavis is completely flooded after heavy rains overnight.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says more can be done to improve the city's flood prevention initiatives.

These include the storm water drainage system. Several areas are in deluge after two days of heavy downpours - which have severely damaged roads, traffic lights and some homes.

Informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft, and Vryground have been the worst affected.

The city's disaster management team and transport department are providing millingand sand to raise the floor levels of low-lying settlements.

Homes were flooded in Ravensmead after a retention pond overflowed while in Freedom Park, in Ottery, the rooves of temporary structures collapsed due to the heavy rains .

While Nelson Mandela Bay braves a drought, Cape Town has received its entire average June rainfall in just 24 hours.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about how the city was responding.

There are areas where storm water drains are still blocked. It means we will have to do more to ensure winter readiness for the July rains. But the teams have done a great job overnight and hopefully, they will tackle all the affected areas quickly.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

As of Tuesday morning, there were no reports of displacement as a result of the flooding. But emergency teams have been dispatched to all areas inundated by water.

Last night we had a potentially life threatening situation in Kraaifontein where a storm water retention pond nearly burst its banks. These kind of things take priority.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

With thousands of homeless people left to seek shelter from the storms, Hill-Lewis reassured the city was expanding the number of beds available.

There about 550 extra beds because of the expansion at the Culemborg space and other NGO shelters around the city. For anyone who needs shelter, there is space. If this is not the case, we will consider other alternatives.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

The mayor conceded Cape Town's biggest challenge remains the maintenance of it's drainage infrastructure.

We've done 93 kilometres of storm water cleaning, and we'll get to 100 kilometres by the end of this month, which was our target for the July rains. We should probably be doing 1000 kilometres of proactive cleaning every year, because the storm water system blocks up so quickly. We have to be constantly doing this but at higher volumes.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor

The city won't respond to any pot-hole complaints for the next week as all its storm water and roads personnel will be dealing with flood situations.

Any weather-related emergencies can be directed to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialing 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

Scroll up for the full interview.




