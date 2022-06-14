Mayor: Our storm water drains need proactive cleaning
-Several informal settlements affected by flooding after two days of heavy rainfall
-Cape Town mayor says storm water drain cleaning can be improved
-The city is adding more beds in shelters for the homeless
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says more can be done to improve the city's flood prevention initiatives.
These include the storm water drainage system. Several areas are in deluge after two days of heavy downpours - which have severely damaged roads, traffic lights and some homes.
Informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft, and Vryground have been the worst affected.
The city's disaster management team and transport department are providing millingand sand to raise the floor levels of low-lying settlements.
Homes were flooded in Ravensmead after a retention pond overflowed while in Freedom Park, in Ottery, the rooves of temporary structures collapsed due to the heavy rains .
While Nelson Mandela Bay braves a drought, Cape Town has received its entire average June rainfall in just 24 hours.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about how the city was responding.
There are areas where storm water drains are still blocked. It means we will have to do more to ensure winter readiness for the July rains. But the teams have done a great job overnight and hopefully, they will tackle all the affected areas quickly.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
As of Tuesday morning, there were no reports of displacement as a result of the flooding. But emergency teams have been dispatched to all areas inundated by water.
Last night we had a potentially life threatening situation in Kraaifontein where a storm water retention pond nearly burst its banks. These kind of things take priority.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
With thousands of homeless people left to seek shelter from the storms, Hill-Lewis reassured the city was expanding the number of beds available.
There about 550 extra beds because of the expansion at the Culemborg space and other NGO shelters around the city. For anyone who needs shelter, there is space. If this is not the case, we will consider other alternatives.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
The mayor conceded Cape Town's biggest challenge remains the maintenance of it's drainage infrastructure.
We've done 93 kilometres of storm water cleaning, and we'll get to 100 kilometres by the end of this month, which was our target for the July rains. We should probably be doing 1000 kilometres of proactive cleaning every year, because the storm water system blocks up so quickly. We have to be constantly doing this but at higher volumes.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
The city won't respond to any pot-hole complaints for the next week as all its storm water and roads personnel will be dealing with flood situations.
Any weather-related emergencies can be directed to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialing 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : Picture: W Siljuer
