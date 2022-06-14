'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'
Imagine Eskom producing abundant electricity from renewable sources. It is easy if you try.
The Climate Justice Coalition has developed the “Green New Eskom” campaign.
They have compiled a set of interrelated demands to transform Eskom and South Africa’s energy sector.
Some of the demands:
-
A rapid and just transition to a more socially owned, renewable energy-powered economy providing affordable energy for all and leaving no worker or community behind
-
Remove all regulatory constraints on renewable energy
-
End subsidies for all fossil fuels and redirect them to education, healthcare, energy access and renewable energy
-
Massive skills, jobs, and training programmes to create opportunities for the people of South Africa in the renewable energy economy and unlock “One Million Climate Jobs”
-
Tariff hikes must cover Eskom’s costs, but they must not make South Africans pay for corruption and looting at the utility
-
An audit of all energy supply contracts
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org (scroll up to listen).
… Eskom can rapidly tackle load shedding by bringing on new renewable energy… load shedding could end in two years if we… really started bringing on solar, wind, and storage…Alex Lenferna, climate justice campaigner - 350.org
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is very captured by coal interests… solar, wind, and storage are the most affordable, and they’re the fastest to bring online…Alex Lenferna, climate justice campaigner - 350.org
Eskom is being held back by the DMRE [Department of Mineral Resources and Energy]… The minister is threatening to sue me… We’re calling for the president to replace Mantashe… Eskom needs 4GW to 6GW of energy… We can get that done in two years… We just need the politics to line up…Alex Lenferna, climate justice campaigner - 350.org
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
