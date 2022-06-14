'Afrikaans is not a political tool, Ryanair' - Afrikaner Bond
- Afrikaner Bond has slammed Ryanair for a controversial Afrikaans language test for passengers.
- It says Afrikaans should not be politicised by the UK air carrier.
- The organisation says Ryanair has undone years of work in breaking the stereotypes around Afrikaans.
While Afrikaans remains a politicised language in South Africa, some organisations believe that it should not be used as a political tool. This is the view of Afrikaner Bond, an Afrikaans religious and cultural organisation, in the wake of the Ryanair saga.
The low-cost airline has come under fire for its policy requiring South African passengers to do an Afrikaans test to enter the UK. Passengers are required to complete a questionnaire in Afrikaans. The company said it had found a high number of passengers using fraudulent South African passports and therefore the test was needed to 'prove' the nationality of travellers. Critics have accused the airline of profiling.
The discussion around the language comes at a significant time, as South Africa marks Youth Day on 16 June, the day in 1976 when thousands of students protested the enforced use of Afrikaans for teaching in schools.
Speaking to Lester Kiewit, Afrikaner Bond chief secretary, Jan Bosman, expressed his anger at the language test.
Coming from that [apartheid] history, there must be recognition and an understanding of the sensitivities around Afrikaans. It's strange that an international air carrier is using Afrikaans to prohibit people from entering a country. It's rather outrageous.Jan Bosman, Afrikaner Bond chief secretary
As a language of apartheid nationalism and oppression, Afrikaans remains a divisive language in contemporary South Africa. For the past decade, many organisations have done work to break the negative perceptions of Afrikaans and promote it as a language of bridge-building and social cohesion.
We've all worked hard to undo the damage that's been done to Afrikaans. This act by Ryanair does more harm than good.Jan Bosman, Afrikaner Bond chief secretary
We need to create a culture of understanding and respect. And that's what we've been doing... promoting Afrikaans in the context of a multilingual country.Jan Bosman, Afrikaner Bond chief secretary
Bosman acknowledged that international air carriers must have security measures in place, but he's questioned the use of Afrikaans.
Only 13% understand or speak Afrikaans... it's a minority of South Africans. They [Ryanair] are excluding people when doing a test like this. They are highlighting Afrikaans as a very unfriendly language.Jan Bosman, Afrikaner Bond chief secretary
The Afrikaner Bond has sent a letter of concern to Ryanair, but have yet to receive a response.
Source : @Ryanair/Twitter
