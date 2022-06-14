Here's how you can assist those affected by CT floods





Several community organisations are assisting flood-stricken communities

NGOs are in need of winter essentials for distribution

Organisations say many people in need are being turned away due to a lack of space at shelters

Roads in Bishop Lavis flooded due to overnight rains in Cape Town.

Community organisations are usually the first to open their doors during times of need, especially during emergencies such as flooding.

In Cape Town, several charity and non-profit organisations are rolling up their sleeves to lend a helping hand to those affected by the heavy rains in the city.

Mould Empower Service (MES), an organisation based in the northern suburbs, is assisting residents with shelters in Parow, Bellville and Durbanville.

We have over 7,000 homeless people on the streets of Cape Town and we can't take everyone in. But when these storms come in, we open our three drop-in centres. It's really a safe space, with a blanket and a cup of soup. And when the storm is gone, we go back to normal. Anelle Erasmus, Mould Empower Serve

In the past, we've had street people dying because of the cold and wet weather. Anelle Erasmus, Mould Empower Serve

Erasmus says there is usually a high volume of street people needing shelter in winter, and many have had to be turned away due to a lack of space.

Funding remains the biggest challenge for most non-profit and social welfare organisations.

We always need blankets, socks, underwear and other clothing because by the time people get to us, everything is wet. We like to give them a shower and give them warm and dry clothing. We also have people bringing soup and bread that we can distribute. Anelle Erasmus, Mould Empower Serve

MES is also running a national campaign called Winter Hope, aimed at assisting destitute communities in other parts of the country.

To support the organisation, call 021 949 8736 or visit MES.org.za.

Meanwhile, in other communities on the Cape Flats, mop-up operations are continuing. In Bishop Lavis, residents were 'swimming' as streets resembled flowing rivers. Videos on social media showed residents in knee-deep water, with water seeping inside the homes.

In the Sydneyvale area, there are old houses with mostly older people. The elderly had to wake up to this, with no one to help them. I've had to log over 15 calls to the City of Cape Town, and they haven't been here yet. Amanda Davids, Bishop Lavis Action Coalition

Davids says the flooding has been exacerbated by the area's apartheid-era design and its growing population. She believes the municipality has not been able to keep up with maintenance.

The infrastructure is still the same but our population has more than tripled. Amanda Davids, Bishop Lavis Action Coalition

There are similar scenes in Khayelitsha, where roads, houses and businesses have been badly damaged in the storm.

Ndithini Tyhido from the Khayelitsha Development Forum says communities are not aware of any flood-prevention measures that were put in place by the City of Cape Town.

If your winter readiness programme is not known by the very people its intent on serving, how is it going to be implemented? Ndithini Tyhido, Khayelitsha Development Forum

