Health and Wellness: how to manage your blood pressure
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects almost half of all men and women over the age of 15 in South Africa.
If left untreated, it can lead to heart disease and early death.
Oftentimes, people with hypertension do not know that they have it because they are asymptomatic.
Thabo Mdluli spoke to dietitian and founder of Newtricion Wellness Institute Omy Naidoo about how to manage one's blood pressure through a healthy diet.
Blood pressure is determined by measuring the blood that the heart pumps into the arteries and the resistance of blood flow in the arteries.
One can be diagnosed with high blood pressure when the force of the blood against the artery walls is high enough that it could potentially cause health problems.
According to Naidoo, one of the best ways someone can reduce their blood pressure is through a healthy diet.
By cutting down on sodium, sugar and eating food that is high in fibre someone can bring their blood pressure to a healthy level.
The research is pretty clear. A diet which is high in fat, as well as salt and sugar is associated with somebody developing high blood pressure.Omy Naidoo, Dietitian and founder of Newtricion Wellness Institute
In addition to this, research has suggested that moving towards a more plant-based diet can have significant health benefits including reducing blood pressure.
With hypertension being a silent killer as it can have no symptoms, its important to measure your blood pressure once every six months or once a year.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Health and Wellness: how to manage your blood pressure
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121749164_woman-eating-grilled-chicken.html?vti=nyxei3wr5a4fao2aqk-1-58
More from Lifestyle
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers.Read More
From risks to riches: The Table Bay Hotel is 25 years old
Pippa Hudson speaks to public relations officer for the Table Bay Hotel Sarah Prins about the history of one of the Mother City's landmark luxury hotels.Read More
Cape Town is flooding – more icy, rainy, gusty weather to come
Lester Kiewit interviews Charlotte Powell (City of Cape Town, Disaster Management) and Kevin Jacobs (Cape Town Traffic Services).Read More
Here's how to avoid your medical savings running out before the end of the year
Lester Kiewit interviews Council for Medical Schemes senior researcher Maninie Molatseli and Jill Larkan from GTC Healthcare on how to tackle the likelihood of your MSA running dry.Read More
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them?
It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July.Read More
Indie-funk-pop band Year of Dogs making waves in the local music scene
Pippa Hudson spoke to the band’s bassist, Dillon Birns, about their experience since starting the band.Read More
Rooibos phytosome technology could revolutionise skincare
John Maytham spoke to senior researcher of proteomics and molecular biology at AMHBI, Dr Mariska Lilly, about these new developments.Read More
[REVIEW] Enjoy a new visual experience with the Samsung Freestyle projector
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief, publisher and owner of Stuff magazine.Read More
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.Read More