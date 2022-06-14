Cape Town is flooding – more icy, rainy, gusty weather to come





It is Day Two of three days of forecasted downpours and relief efforts are already underway.

Cape Town received its average rainfall for June in 24 hours, according to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Weather services are urging residents to brace for a significant drop in temperatures, fierce winds, rough seas, heavy rainfall, and snowfall in some areas.

© unguryanu/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town has activated disaster management teams to assist residents affected by adverse weather conditions.

Report weather-related emergencies by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

Lester Kiewit spoke with Charlotte Powell of the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Management Team.

He also interviewed Kevin Jacobs, Spokesperson at Cape Town Traffic Services (scroll up to listen).

… all these teams are out there trying their best to alleviate floods. We’ve experienced flooding throughout the night… Charlotte Powell, Disaster Management Team - City of Cape Town