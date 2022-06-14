Know what's 'salaam' and 'slamat'? This book explains Cape Muslim lingo





New book explains loanwords in the Cape Muslim vernacular

The book looks at the historical and cultural origins of these words

It's aimed at South Africans and anyone not familiar with the unique Cape lingo

The book cover of 'Dictionary of Loanwords in the Cape Muslim Vernacular'. Photo: Al Ikhlaas Academia Library

"Tamaaf (sorry) for not coming to the boeka (breaking of fast). I was busy with my Labarang (Eid) prep. But tramakassie (thank you) for the barakat (plate of food)".

To some, these words might sound foreign, but if you live in Cape Town, they're a normal part of everyday social interaction. Yet very few people understand the language culture of the Cape and where these popular phrases originated from.

These words are unpacked in a new book called Dictionary of Loanwords in the Cape Muslim Vernacular, which serves as a lexical inventory for the language.

The Cape Muslim lingo stems from various strands and crosses the religious and cultural divide.

Lester Kiewit spoke to the author Mogamat Alexander to explore this fascinating language.

Very few non-Capetonians know about this kind of Afrikaans. If I should speak in typical Cape Muslim Afrikaans to a person from Bloemfontein, they won't have a clue about what the conversation is all about. It's very different to other versions of Afrikaans. Mogamat Alexander, author of 'Dictionary of Loanwords in the Cape Muslim Vernacular'

It's not always understandable to those who don't live in the Cape. But there are many non-Muslims in Cape Town who grew up with Muslims and are familiar with these phrases. Mogamat Alexander, author of 'Dictionary of Loanwords in the Cape Muslim Vernacular'

The language culture also has many self-created Afrikaans words that Cape Muslims inherited from their forebears, which are not codified in the standard Afrikaans dictionaries. An example of this is the famous Cape Town term 'kanallah jobie' - words used to described a job not paid for, in which the individual puts in little effort.

According to Alexander, there are many idiomatic expressions only used and understood by Muslims and non-Muslims in the Cape. Expressions such as 'het jy al klaar gemaak al', 'het jy jou niyyat gemaak al' or 'is jy oppie berg' are a normal part of every day interaction.

Cape Muslim Afrikaans also has some international influence. With the importing of Arab culture to the Cape, Arabic loanwords such as fitnah (gossip), janazah (funeral), and shukran (thank you) are prevalent in everyday conversation.

Cape Malay culture, which is traced from the Malay-Indonesian archipelago, has also impacted on local language. So if you visit a country like Indonesia, don't be surprised to hear some very similar words being used.

Think of common Afrikaans words such as: piesang — pisang (banana) piering — piring (saucer/plate) baie — banyak (a lot) baklei — berkelahi (to fight)

Indonesia was colonized by the Dutch and many Dutch words crept into their language. Indonesians brought here as slaves and exiles brought these Dutch loan words which became Afrikaans. Of course, people who learnt the words did not pronounce the words exactly as the original speaker. So these words ended up being something different in the Cape. Mogamat Alexander, author of 'Dictionary of Loanwords in the Cape Muslim Vernacular'

Alexander said the book is a work in progress as new words will be added to the lexicon.

To purchase the book, contact Al Ikhlaas Academic Library in Lansdowne on 021 697 1508 or email Mogamat Alexander at soembain@gmail.com for more information.

To listen to the full interview, scroll up.