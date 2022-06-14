Cape Town is prepping for a URC final with 100% capacity - if Ramaphosa says OK

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The time is ripe for farmers to think out of the box amid ongoing challenges' Bruce Whitfield interviews Bennie Engelbrecht who founded Saffricon to establish saffron as a new crop in South Africa. 14 June 2022 9:20 PM
Foschini Group to create 1000s more jobs with investment in clothing industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Thunström, CEO of The Foschini Group (TFG). 14 June 2022 7:38 PM
Know what's 'salaam' and 'slamat'? This book explains Cape Muslim lingo Lester Kiewit speaks to Mogamat Alexander, author of 'Dictionary of Loanwords in the Cape Muslim Vernacular'. 14 June 2022 4:57 PM
View all Local
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also... 14 June 2022 6:29 AM
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the presi... 13 June 2022 2:23 PM
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security? Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with inf... 13 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Politics
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
'The time is ripe for farmers to think out of the box amid ongoing challenges' Bruce Whitfield interviews Bennie Engelbrecht who founded Saffricon to establish saffron as a new crop in South Africa. 14 June 2022 9:20 PM
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective? Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising. 14 June 2022 8:27 PM
View all Business
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective? Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising. 14 June 2022 8:27 PM
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers. 14 June 2022 4:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on Sup... 14 June 2022 6:33 PM
Cape Town is prepping for a URC final with 100% capacity - if Ramaphosa says OK Lester Kiewit interviews former Stormers and Springbok prop Eddie Andrews about how Cape Town is preparing for the final. 14 June 2022 4:47 PM
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
View all Sport
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
It's more than singing a lyric, it's spiritual - Lloyiso Lloyiso joined Zweli on the 947 Top 40 to talk about his humble beginnings, his view on music, performing at Brooklyn Beckham's we... 12 June 2022 10:41 AM
View all Entertainment
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
View all World
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective? Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising. 14 June 2022 8:27 PM
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers. 14 June 2022 4:07 PM
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up' Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org. 14 June 2022 10:54 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Cape Town is prepping for a URC final with 100% capacity - if Ramaphosa says OK

14 June 2022 4:47 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Bulls
Stormers
Cape Town Stadium
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Eddie Andrews
URC

Lester Kiewit interviews former Stormers and Springbok prop Eddie Andrews about how Cape Town is preparing for the final.

Cape Town rugby is something special right now.

After years of pandemic-induced empty stadiums, Stormers fans are stoked for their first cup final in a dozen years.

On Saturday, 34,000 fans packed the stadium for the semi-final against Ulster, in line with COVID-19 protocols.

There is hope that the government will allow even more people this weekend.

© handmadepictures/123rf.com

RELATED: Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen

Lester Kiewit interviewed former Stormers and Springbok prop Eddie Andrews about how the City of Cape Town is preparing for the final.

Andrews is also the city's deputy mayor.

We’ve clawed back credibility with the supporters. The old faithfuls have returned… John Dobson has galvanised this pool of players and something special is brewing, a home final was unexpected.

Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

We’re getting back to normal as a city… We understand the current [COVID] wave is not as severe. The event organisers have made the application [for 100% capacity], we’re just waiting on an announcement from the president. We have until late Friday.

Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

RELATED: 'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it'

We are ready to go [100% capacity] … This game is so important.

Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town



14 June 2022 4:47 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Bulls
Stormers
Cape Town Stadium
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Eddie Andrews
URC

More from Sport

Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup

14 June 2022 6:33 PM

South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup

13 June 2022 5:42 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways

13 June 2022 4:56 PM

It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series

11 June 2022 6:35 PM

The coach says a bigger squad allows them to do a lot more at training sessions and will give them more time to work with the players as the Springboks prepare for a challenging international season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp

10 June 2022 3:05 PM

Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming three-match series against Wales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen

10 June 2022 1:21 PM

John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA closer to return to F1 racing calendar?

9 June 2022 7:20 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to motorsport journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, about the possibility of Formula 1 racing returning to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms

8 June 2022 4:12 PM

Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Surfs up for SA junior team after bronze medal win at ISA championship

6 June 2022 6:11 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Robin de Kock, general manager at Surfing South Africa, about the team's success in El Salvador

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair

5 June 2022 11:03 AM

Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town is prepping for a URC final with 100% capacity - if Ramaphosa says OK

Sport

Cape Town is flooding – more icy, rainy, gusty weather to come

Local Lifestyle

Dudu Myeni enters into plea bargain with NPA

Local

EWN Highlights

SCA dismisses govt's bid to overturn tobacco sales ban ruling

14 June 2022 7:49 PM

Batohi: Maladministration in municipalities is affecting NPA resources

14 June 2022 7:44 PM

'Season of discontent': Over 500 protests reported from Jan to March in Gauteng

14 June 2022 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA