Cape Town is prepping for a URC final with 100% capacity - if Ramaphosa says OK





Cape Town rugby is something special right now.

After years of pandemic-induced empty stadiums, Stormers fans are stoked for their first cup final in a dozen years.

On Saturday, 34,000 fans packed the stadium for the semi-final against Ulster, in line with COVID-19 protocols.

There is hope that the government will allow even more people this weekend.

Lester Kiewit interviewed former Stormers and Springbok prop Eddie Andrews about how the City of Cape Town is preparing for the final.

Andrews is also the city's deputy mayor.

We’ve clawed back credibility with the supporters. The old faithfuls have returned… John Dobson has galvanised this pool of players and something special is brewing, a home final was unexpected. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

We’re getting back to normal as a city… We understand the current [COVID] wave is not as severe. The event organisers have made the application [for 100% capacity], we’re just waiting on an announcement from the president. We have until late Friday. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor - City of Cape Town

