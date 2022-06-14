From chasing a high, to chasing high fashion - former addict's label hits runway
30-years-old Shannon Caswell from Hanover Park is a successful fashion designer, entrepreneur, and a loving husband and father.
But life didn't always look so good for Caswell.
At just 13 years old he used heroin for the first time, and for the next 13 years, his life took a tragic downward turn.
Shannon's dependence on the drug became so bad, that it led him into gangsterism and eventually left him homeless, begging on the streets and unable to be a father to his children.
But Shannon didn't want his life to end as a hopeless junkie eking out an existence between one hit and the next and he was able to turn his life around.
Five years clean from drugs, he's now the proud founder of STETS, his own fashion label, featuring on-trend leisure wear.
On Thursday, Shannon's label will feature for the first time in a fashion show being hosted at the Casuarina Lounge at the Cape Royal Luxury Hotel.
Click the link below to listen to Shannon telling his amazing story in his own words on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
Tickets for the show are R200 and can be booked via Whatsapp: 068 204 5356
