From risks to riches: The Table Bay Hotel is 25 years old
Capetonians have a reason to feel patriotic this winter as the Table Bay Hotel at the V&A Waterfront turns 25 this year.
Opening in May 1997, the luxury hotel is widely regarded a landmark building and lies in the heart of the Mother City.
Table Bay is one of the most luxury hotels in the city whose long list of guest range from Barack Obama, Michael Jackson to the Liverpool Football Club players.
Things weren't always so rosy, though. When the hotel opened in 1997, the Waterfront had only been in development, making the construction of a 5-star hotel an incredibly risky move that had a momentous payoff.
Though international tourists contributes a large factor of the city's tourism, catering to visits from locals have been a central focus for the hotel which locals have used as a go-to space to host some of the most landmark occasions in their lives.
A big part of our culture and who we are and how we position ourselves is being authentically South African and opening our doors to the local market. It's been wonderful to see this influx of local people [during the COVID-19 pandemic] really supporting home and supporting our own product, and coming to stay with us, and enjoying what we have to offer in our country and in our own city.Sarah Prins, Public relations officer - Table Bay Hotel
Listen to the audio for more.
