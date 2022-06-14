Don't come to us, we'll come to you: CoCT mobile office heads to Langa this week
It's not the kind of weather any of us really want to go out in, but Langa residents are being asked to brave the elements to make use of the City of Cape Town's mobile office this week.
The City's customer service department is getting on the road to help residents in and around Joe Slovo resolve any questions or queries they may have about their municipal accounts.
"I appeal to the Joe Slovo residents to brave the cold weather and come and get the help they need" says the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services, Alderman Theresa Uys.
The City’s Mobile Office initiative focuses on areas where communities are far from municipal facilities, such as cash offices, housing offices, subcouncil offices or Free Call Lines.
We are taking service to Cape Town’s remote areas, one area at a time.Theresa Uys, Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services - City of Cape Town
Residents must please bring a copy of their municipal accounts and/ID for ease of reference,’Theresa Uys, Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services - City of Cape Town
The Mobile office will be at the Joe Slovo community hall in Freedom Way from 09:30 until 13:30 on Thursday 15 June.
RELATED:More budget, more beds for homeless this winter - CoCT's pledge
More from Local
SACE protects pupils from 'secondary trauma' in corporal punishment case
The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday heard a case brought by the Centre for Child Law – represented by Section27 – against SACE over what they label “shockingly lenient” sanctions meted out to two primary school teachers who pleaded guilty to using corporal punishment in the classroom.Read More
Parliament backs appointment of Glen Mashinini as IEC commissioner
Mashinini is the former chair of the IEC and the vacancy came about as a result of his term expiring.Read More
Helderberg Nature Reserve closed for a month following raging fires
Approximately 280 hectares of the Helderberg nature reserve were burnt during the recent wild fire.Read More
Dudu Myeni enters into plea bargain with NPA
Myeni was arrested last year after she revealed the identity of Mr X - a protected witness - during her testimony at the state capture commission.Read More
Here's how you can assist those affected by CT floods
Lester Kiewit chats to a local community organisations about the work being done to assist flood-stricken communities.Read More
From chasing a high, to chasing high fashion - former addict's label hits runway
30-year-old former drug addict Shannon Caswell will showcase his label STETS at his first fashion show in Cape Town this week.Read More
Cape Town is flooding – more icy, rainy, gusty weather to come
Lester Kiewit interviews Charlotte Powell (City of Cape Town, Disaster Management) and Kevin Jacobs (Cape Town Traffic Services).Read More
'Afrikaans is not a political tool, Ryanair' - Afrikaner Bond
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jan Bosman, chief secretary of the Afrikaner Bond, about the controversial Afrikaans language test used by Ryanair.Read More
Comair's application to be placed under provisional liquidation granted
In court papers, Comair, which operated Kulula and British Airways, said that it no longer had access to capital to fund its operational costs.Read More