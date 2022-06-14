Don't come to us, we'll come to you: CoCT mobile office heads to Langa this week





It's not the kind of weather any of us really want to go out in, but Langa residents are being asked to brave the elements to make use of the City of Cape Town's mobile office this week.

The City's customer service department is getting on the road to help residents in and around Joe Slovo resolve any questions or queries they may have about their municipal accounts.

"I appeal to the Joe Slovo residents to brave the cold weather and come and get the help they need" says the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services, Alderman Theresa Uys.

The City’s Mobile Office initiative focuses on areas where communities are far from municipal facilities, such as cash offices, housing offices, subcouncil offices or Free Call Lines.

We are taking service to Cape Town’s remote areas, one area at a time. Theresa Uys, Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services - City of Cape Town

Residents must please bring a copy of their municipal accounts and/ID for ease of reference,’ Theresa Uys, Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services - City of Cape Town

The Mobile office will be at the Joe Slovo community hall in Freedom Way from 09:30 until 13:30 on Thursday 15 June.

