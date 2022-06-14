'The time is ripe for farmers to think out of the box amid ongoing challenges'
South Africa's farmers are facing tough times.
From rising input costs to factors restricting exports, the challenges seem to be never-ending.
The Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz) says its Confidence Index fell 2 points to 60 in the second quarter of 2022.
Among the other contributing factors it cited are biosecurity concerns, hikes in interest rates, intensified geopolitical risks, as well as ongoing weakness in municipal service delivery.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Bennie Engelbrecht, Managing Director of Saffricon.
Engelbrecht founded the organisation in 2013 to encourage the commercial production of saffron in South Africa.
He elaborates on the challenges farmers are facing.
Agriculture is going through a difficult time. A lot of things are happening... global warming that's threatening production worldwide... If you talk about citrus exporters, the market's getting overstocked...Bennie Engelbrecht, MD - Saffricon
In a world where there is panic about food security, surely South Africa can fill a gap in the global market, comments Whitfield.
Englebrecht believes the time is ripe for farmers to start thinking outside the box.
A lot of times the traditional way of exporting [falls short] when that market might be full... but for example there might be some medicinal value in the skin of something that you're producing that can open another market for you.Bennie Engelbrecht, MD - Saffricon
You constantly have to evolve your market and make sure that you can enter new markets and break down new barriers to make sure that what you're producing on your farm and want to export is cutting edge...Bennie Engelbrecht, MD - Saffricon
Engelbrecht notes that if you grow saffron, just a quarter of a hectare can be an economic unit compared to other crops where a unit in South Africa traditionally starts at 150-200 hectares.
Listen to the conversation with the Saffricon MD below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/zhakyaroslav/zhakyaroslav2001/zhakyaroslav200100116/138716984-harvest-in-saffron-field-the-most-expensive-spice-in-the-world.jpg
