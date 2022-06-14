No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia
Russia opened some of its new rebranded McDonalds restaurants on Tuesday, after the US fast food giant shut up shop in March.
A local businessman bought all 850 Russian outlets which he will operate under the name Vkusno & tochka, which has been translated as 'Tasty, and That's It' or 'Tasty, Full Stop'.
RELATED: Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal
The famous golden arches are no more and customers will no longer be able to order the signature Big Mac or a McFlurry.
But huge queues still formed outside the Moscow flagship outlet ahead of the grand opening.
If only the Russians came out en masse to protest the war in Ukraine, but no, this is just the re-opening of McDonalds by another name.pic.twitter.com/bA2I2VQ8A3— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) June 12, 2022
Andy Rice looks at the development on The Money Show's Heroes and Zeros.
It's quite significant... because it reflects the political situation where there is an attempt to put external pressure onto the Russian government though the medium of the withdrawal of profitable and extensive brand operations.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
So there is quite a strong political dimension and perhaps the marketing dimension is by contrast more modest...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
... but not having the golden arches, not having the Big Mac, not having any of the traditional symbols... it clearly has quite a significant commercial effect as well.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice's analysis on Heroes and Zeros:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bodnarphoto/bodnarphoto2007/bodnarphoto200701004/151645740-hungry-young-man-sits-at-the-table-in-a-fast-food-restaurant-and-bites-a-burger-with-his-eyes-closed.jpg
More from Business
'The time is ripe for farmers to think out of the box amid ongoing challenges'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Bennie Engelbrecht who founded Saffricon to establish saffron as a new crop in South Africa.Read More
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective?
Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising.Read More
Foschini Group to create 1000s more jobs with investment in clothing industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Thunström, CEO of The Foschini Group (TFG).Read More
Mixed results for Telkom, but mobile subscribers grow to 17 million
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO-designate Serame Taukobong about Telkom's results for the year ended March 2022.Read More
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers.Read More
Comair's application to be placed under provisional liquidation granted
In court papers, Comair, which operated Kulula and British Airways, said that it no longer had access to capital to fund its operational costs.Read More
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org.Read More
Rand weakens against the dollar as US inflation quickened in May
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB.Read More
Gold mine operations to resume at Sibanye-Stillwater as wage deadlock ends
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective?
Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising.Read More
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers.Read More
From risks to riches: The Table Bay Hotel is 25 years old
Pippa Hudson speaks to public relations officer for the Table Bay Hotel Sarah Prins about the history of one of the Mother City's landmark luxury hotels.Read More
Health and Wellness: how to manage your blood pressure
Thabo Mdluli spoke to dietician and founder of Newtricion Wellness Institute Omy Naidoo about how to manage your blood pressure through your diet.Read More
Cape Town is flooding – more icy, rainy, gusty weather to come
Lester Kiewit interviews Charlotte Powell (City of Cape Town, Disaster Management) and Kevin Jacobs (Cape Town Traffic Services).Read More
Here's how to avoid your medical savings running out before the end of the year
Lester Kiewit interviews Council for Medical Schemes senior researcher Maninie Molatseli and Jill Larkan from GTC Healthcare on how to tackle the likelihood of your MSA running dry.Read More
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them?
It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July.Read More
Indie-funk-pop band Year of Dogs making waves in the local music scene
Pippa Hudson spoke to the band’s bassist, Dillon Birns, about their experience since starting the band.Read More
Rooibos phytosome technology could revolutionise skincare
John Maytham spoke to senior researcher of proteomics and molecular biology at AMHBI, Dr Mariska Lilly, about these new developments.Read More
More from Opinion
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective?
Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising.Read More
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers.Read More
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org.Read More
Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Linden Birns, Managing Director at Plane Talking.Read More
Shireen Essop found: 'People are worried. It's understandable they want answers'
Lester Kiewit interviews Candice van der Rheede (Western Cape Missing Persons Unit) about what happens when a kidnapped person is found.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security?
Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with information to attack a sitting President he does not favour.Read More
Shouldn't it be winter in Cape Town? A climate scientist explains
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston - a climate scientist at UCT.Read More
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle long COVID
Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, are neurological and psychological.Read More
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen
John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen.Read More
More from World
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.Read More
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France
Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recreate real life via augmented or virtual reality and take the web from 2D to 3D.Read More
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week
Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft saga, to South Africans being required to take an Afrikaans quiz when entering the UK - we have it all.Read More
Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames
Pippa Hudson interviews Brandon Visser.Read More
Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health'
The war-torn country's Health Minister on Tuesday said his government is backing a bill that would legalise dagga for medicinal use.Read More
Experimental rectal cancer drug showing positive results in the U.S
John Maytham speaks to Medical Oncologist Dr. Georgia Demetriou to discuss the clinical trial that took place in New York.Read More
United Airlines begins tri-weekly year-round flights from CPT to NY
No longer just a summer fling, United Airlines begins tri-weekly year-round flights from Cape Town and New York.Read More
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones
Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.Read More
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay
What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite.Read More