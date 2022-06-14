Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'The time is ripe for farmers to think out of the box amid ongoing challenges' Bruce Whitfield interviews Bennie Engelbrecht who founded Saffricon to establish saffron as a new crop in South Africa. 14 June 2022 9:20 PM
Foschini Group to create 1000s more jobs with investment in clothing industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Thunström, CEO of The Foschini Group (TFG). 14 June 2022 7:38 PM
Know what's 'salaam' and 'slamat'? This book explains Cape Muslim lingo Lester Kiewit speaks to Mogamat Alexander, author of 'Dictionary of Loanwords in the Cape Muslim Vernacular'. 14 June 2022 4:57 PM
View all Local
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also... 14 June 2022 6:29 AM
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the presi... 13 June 2022 2:23 PM
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security? Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with inf... 13 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Politics
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
'The time is ripe for farmers to think out of the box amid ongoing challenges' Bruce Whitfield interviews Bennie Engelbrecht who founded Saffricon to establish saffron as a new crop in South Africa. 14 June 2022 9:20 PM
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective? Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising. 14 June 2022 8:27 PM
View all Business
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective? Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising. 14 June 2022 8:27 PM
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers. 14 June 2022 4:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on Sup... 14 June 2022 6:33 PM
Cape Town is prepping for a URC final with 100% capacity - if Ramaphosa says OK Lester Kiewit interviews former Stormers and Springbok prop Eddie Andrews about how Cape Town is preparing for the final. 14 June 2022 4:47 PM
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
View all Sport
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
It's more than singing a lyric, it's spiritual - Lloyiso Lloyiso joined Zweli on the 947 Top 40 to talk about his humble beginnings, his view on music, performing at Brooklyn Beckham's we... 12 June 2022 10:41 AM
View all Entertainment
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
View all World
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective? Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising. 14 June 2022 8:27 PM
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers. 14 June 2022 4:07 PM
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up' Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org. 14 June 2022 10:54 AM
View all Opinion
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia

14 June 2022 9:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Russia
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
McDonald's
branding
heroes and zeros
Tasty
Tasty and that's it

McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.
@ bodnarphoto/123rf.com

Russia opened some of its new rebranded McDonalds restaurants on Tuesday, after the US fast food giant shut up shop in March.

A local businessman bought all 850 Russian outlets which he will operate under the name Vkusno & tochka, which has been translated as 'Tasty, and That's It' or 'Tasty, Full Stop'.

RELATED: Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal

The famous golden arches are no more and customers will no longer be able to order the signature Big Mac or a McFlurry.

But huge queues still formed outside the Moscow flagship outlet ahead of the grand opening.

Andy Rice looks at the development on The Money Show's Heroes and Zeros.

It's quite significant... because it reflects the political situation where there is an attempt to put external pressure onto the Russian government though the medium of the withdrawal of profitable and extensive brand operations.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

So there is quite a strong political dimension and perhaps the marketing dimension is by contrast more modest...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

... but not having the golden arches, not having the Big Mac, not having any of the traditional symbols... it clearly has quite a significant commercial effect as well.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's analysis on Heroes and Zeros:




