Best of CapeTalk
Latest Local
'The time is ripe for farmers to think out of the box amid ongoing challenges' Bruce Whitfield interviews Bennie Engelbrecht who founded Saffricon to establish saffron as a new crop in South Africa. 14 June 2022 9:20 PM
Foschini Group to create 1000s more jobs with investment in clothing industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Thunström, CEO of The Foschini Group (TFG). 14 June 2022 7:38 PM
Know what's 'salaam' and 'slamat'? This book explains Cape Muslim lingo Lester Kiewit speaks to Mogamat Alexander, author of 'Dictionary of Loanwords in the Cape Muslim Vernacular'. 14 June 2022 4:57 PM
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule's ally, Carl Niehaus, have also... 14 June 2022 6:29 AM
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the presi... 13 June 2022 2:23 PM
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security? Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with inf... 13 June 2022 11:41 AM
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
'The time is ripe for farmers to think out of the box amid ongoing challenges' Bruce Whitfield interviews Bennie Engelbrecht who founded Saffricon to establish saffron as a new crop in South Africa. 14 June 2022 9:20 PM
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective? Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising. 14 June 2022 8:27 PM
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective? Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising. 14 June 2022 8:27 PM
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers. 14 June 2022 4:07 PM
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on Sup... 14 June 2022 6:33 PM
Cape Town is prepping for a URC final with 100% capacity - if Ramaphosa says OK Lester Kiewit interviews former Stormers and Springbok prop Eddie Andrews about how Cape Town is preparing for the final. 14 June 2022 4:47 PM
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
It's more than singing a lyric, it's spiritual - Lloyiso Lloyiso joined Zweli on the 947 Top 40 to talk about his humble beginnings, his view on music, performing at Brooklyn Beckham's we... 12 June 2022 10:41 AM
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective? Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising. 14 June 2022 8:27 PM
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers. 14 June 2022 4:07 PM
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up' Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org. 14 June 2022 10:54 AM
Foschini Group to create 1000s more jobs with investment in clothing industry

14 June 2022 7:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Jobs
Jet
TFG
foschini
company results
Anthony Thunstrӧm
omni-channel
Markham
clothing industry

Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Thunström, CEO of The Foschini Group (TFG).
© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

The Foschini Group (TFG) plans to increase its investment in the local clothing industry, creating thousands more jobs.

The clothing manufacturer and retailer released its results for the year ended 31 March, reporting a 32% increase in turnover to a record R43.4 billion

Despite the continued challenging trading environment, the Group says it continues to invest in growth opportunities in South Africa.

RELATED: Foschini buys Tapestry (Coricraft/Volpes/Dial a Bed/The Bed Store) for R2.35bn

Bruce Whitfield interviews TFG CEO Anthony Thunström, who says they started this journey well before COVID struck, seven or eight years ago.

The real rationale behind all of this has been to shorten our supply chains and to make us much more agile and responsive to changing fashion trends.

Anthony Thunström, CEO - TFG

We've seen really fantastic results coming out of that strategy... certainly over the last three to four years we've upweighted our local manufacturing, both through our own factories and dedicated, strategic third party CMTs (Cut, Make, and Trim).

Anthony Thunström, CEO - TFG

Looking ahead a lot still remains to be done says Thunström.

"We're growing units substantially as the business continues to grow."

The Group is currently at 72% local manufacturing - that's for South Africa and the SADC region as a whole.

This long-term strategy has largely insulated Foschini against the majority of ongoing supply chain disruptions and resulting cost increases, Thunström adds.

He outlines the impact of the new investment in SA

We currently employ just over 5,000 people in our own and dedicated factories. We have planned out for the next 12-18 months another ten manufacturing units - which applies to a team of 200-500 people... so even at a conservative estimate that's 2,000 employees...

Anthony Thunström, CEO - TFG

For more on this good news story listen to the interview on The Money Show:




14 June 2022 7:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Jobs
Jet
TFG
foschini
company results
Anthony Thunstrӧm
omni-channel
Markham
clothing industry

