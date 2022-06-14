Foschini Group to create 1000s more jobs with investment in clothing industry
The Foschini Group (TFG) plans to increase its investment in the local clothing industry, creating thousands more jobs.
The clothing manufacturer and retailer released its results for the year ended 31 March, reporting a 32% increase in turnover to a record R43.4 billion
Despite the continued challenging trading environment, the Group says it continues to invest in growth opportunities in South Africa.
RELATED: Foschini buys Tapestry (Coricraft/Volpes/Dial a Bed/The Bed Store) for R2.35bn
Bruce Whitfield interviews TFG CEO Anthony Thunström, who says they started this journey well before COVID struck, seven or eight years ago.
The real rationale behind all of this has been to shorten our supply chains and to make us much more agile and responsive to changing fashion trends.Anthony Thunström, CEO - TFG
We've seen really fantastic results coming out of that strategy... certainly over the last three to four years we've upweighted our local manufacturing, both through our own factories and dedicated, strategic third party CMTs (Cut, Make, and Trim).Anthony Thunström, CEO - TFG
Looking ahead a lot still remains to be done says Thunström.
"We're growing units substantially as the business continues to grow."
The Group is currently at 72% local manufacturing - that's for South Africa and the SADC region as a whole.
This long-term strategy has largely insulated Foschini against the majority of ongoing supply chain disruptions and resulting cost increases, Thunström adds.
He outlines the impact of the new investment in SA
We currently employ just over 5,000 people in our own and dedicated factories. We have planned out for the next 12-18 months another ten manufacturing units - which applies to a team of 200-500 people... so even at a conservative estimate that's 2,000 employees...Anthony Thunström, CEO - TFG
For more on this good news story listen to the interview on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149858865_johannesburg-south-africa-july-05-2011-entrance-of-a-fashion-clothing-retail-store.html?vti=nkl79jd5a4zme3f961-1-5
More from Business
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia
McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.Read More
'The time is ripe for farmers to think out of the box amid ongoing challenges'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Bennie Engelbrecht who founded Saffricon to establish saffron as a new crop in South Africa.Read More
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective?
Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising.Read More
Mixed results for Telkom, but mobile subscribers grow to 17 million
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO-designate Serame Taukobong about Telkom's results for the year ended March 2022.Read More
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers.Read More
Comair's application to be placed under provisional liquidation granted
In court papers, Comair, which operated Kulula and British Airways, said that it no longer had access to capital to fund its operational costs.Read More
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org.Read More
Rand weakens against the dollar as US inflation quickened in May
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Matete Thulare, head of Foreign Exchange Execution at RMB.Read More
Gold mine operations to resume at Sibanye-Stillwater as wage deadlock ends
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Business Maverick journalist Ed Stoddard.Read More
More from Local
'The time is ripe for farmers to think out of the box amid ongoing challenges'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Bennie Engelbrecht who founded Saffricon to establish saffron as a new crop in South Africa.Read More
Know what's 'salaam' and 'slamat'? This book explains Cape Muslim lingo
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mogamat Alexander, author of 'Dictionary of Loanwords in the Cape Muslim Vernacular'.Read More
SACE protects pupils from 'secondary trauma' in corporal punishment case
The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday heard a case brought by the Centre for Child Law – represented by Section27 – against SACE over what they label “shockingly lenient” sanctions meted out to two primary school teachers who pleaded guilty to using corporal punishment in the classroom.Read More
Parliament backs appointment of Glen Mashinini as IEC commissioner
Mashinini is the former chair of the IEC and the vacancy came about as a result of his term expiring.Read More
Don't come to us, we'll come to you: CoCT mobile office heads to Langa this week
The City’s Customer Relations Department will deploy the Mobile Office to the Joe Slovo Community Hall on Wednesday.Read More
Helderberg Nature Reserve closed for a month following raging fires
Approximately 280 hectares of the Helderberg nature reserve were burnt during the recent wild fire.Read More
Dudu Myeni enters into plea bargain with NPA
Myeni was arrested last year after she revealed the identity of Mr X - a protected witness - during her testimony at the state capture commission.Read More
Here's how you can assist those affected by CT floods
Lester Kiewit chats to a local community organisations about the work being done to assist flood-stricken communities.Read More
From chasing a high, to chasing high fashion - former addict's label hits runway
30-year-old former drug addict Shannon Caswell will showcase his label STETS at his first fashion show in Cape Town this week.Read More