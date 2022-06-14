Dudu Myeni enters into plea bargain with NPA
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni entered into negotiations with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after she was charged with defeating the administration of justice.
Myeni was arrested last year after she revealed the identity of Mr X - a protected witness - during her testimony at the state capture commission.
She had been instructed not to do so.
Myeni appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
It was Chief Justice and state capture commission chairperson Raymond Zondo who opened a criminal case against Myeni because she disobeyed rules aimed at protecting witnesses.
The suspect - who was declared a delinquent director two years ago now wants a lenient sentence.
"And we can confirm as the NPA that she is currently negotiating with the State in Section 105 capital letter A of the Criminal Procedure Act in that she wishes to plead guilty and enter in a plea sentence and agreement with the state" said the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane.
Mjonondwane said negotiations between the state and Myeni were at an advanced stage.
She's expressed optimism that both parties will have reached a settlement when the matter is next heard on the 27 July.
This article first appeared on EWN : Dudu Myeni enters into plea bargain with NPA
More from Local
SACE protects pupils from 'secondary trauma' in corporal punishment case
The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday heard a case brought by the Centre for Child Law – represented by Section27 – against SACE over what they label “shockingly lenient” sanctions meted out to two primary school teachers who pleaded guilty to using corporal punishment in the classroom.Read More
Parliament backs appointment of Glen Mashinini as IEC commissioner
Mashinini is the former chair of the IEC and the vacancy came about as a result of his term expiring.Read More
Don't come to us, we'll come to you: CoCT mobile office heads to Langa this week
The City’s Customer Relations Department will deploy the Mobile Office to the Joe Slovo Community Hall on Wednesday.Read More
Helderberg Nature Reserve closed for a month following raging fires
Approximately 280 hectares of the Helderberg nature reserve were burnt during the recent wild fire.Read More
Here's how you can assist those affected by CT floods
Lester Kiewit chats to a local community organisations about the work being done to assist flood-stricken communities.Read More
From chasing a high, to chasing high fashion - former addict's label hits runway
30-year-old former drug addict Shannon Caswell will showcase his label STETS at his first fashion show in Cape Town this week.Read More
Cape Town is flooding – more icy, rainy, gusty weather to come
Lester Kiewit interviews Charlotte Powell (City of Cape Town, Disaster Management) and Kevin Jacobs (Cape Town Traffic Services).Read More
'Afrikaans is not a political tool, Ryanair' - Afrikaner Bond
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jan Bosman, chief secretary of the Afrikaner Bond, about the controversial Afrikaans language test used by Ryanair.Read More
Comair's application to be placed under provisional liquidation granted
In court papers, Comair, which operated Kulula and British Airways, said that it no longer had access to capital to fund its operational costs.Read More