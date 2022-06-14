



JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni entered into negotiations with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after she was charged with defeating the administration of justice.

Myeni was arrested last year after she revealed the identity of Mr X - a protected witness - during her testimony at the state capture commission.

She had been instructed not to do so.

Myeni appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

It was Chief Justice and state capture commission chairperson Raymond Zondo who opened a criminal case against Myeni because she disobeyed rules aimed at protecting witnesses.

The suspect - who was declared a delinquent director two years ago now wants a lenient sentence.

"And we can confirm as the NPA that she is currently negotiating with the State in Section 105 capital letter A of the Criminal Procedure Act in that she wishes to plead guilty and enter in a plea sentence and agreement with the state" said the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane said negotiations between the state and Myeni were at an advanced stage.

She's expressed optimism that both parties will have reached a settlement when the matter is next heard on the 27 July.

This article first appeared on EWN : Dudu Myeni enters into plea bargain with NPA