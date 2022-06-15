Wheelchair basketball tournament coming to V&A Waterfront this Youth Day
If you are looking for something to do this Youth Day, head down to the V&A Waterfront, which is hosting a whole selection of activities, including a wheelchair basketball game.
Pippa Hudson spoke to secretary-general of Wheelchair Basketball Western Cape, Lloyd Lingeveldt, about the sport in South Africa and the game on Thursday.
Lingeveldt says wheelchair basketball is an incredibly popular sport, especially among people who are differently abled.
It’s not that well-known among society but amongst people with a disability, or people who are differently abled, the sport is one of the biggest sports within that market.Lloyd Lingeveldt, Secretary-general of Wheelchair Basketball Western Cape
Wheelchair basketball is open to people with a number of disabilities and the society even encourages able-bodied players to participate and understand the work that goes into this sport.
Being involved with able-bodied basketball, you will find that the players will tell you that the skill set needed for wheelchair basketball is 1,000 times more.Lloyd Lingeveldt, Secretary-general of Wheelchair Basketball Western Cape
If you want to see more of the sport and have a chance to support the players, they will be at the Battery Park basketball court for a 3-on-3 tournament this Thursday.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Sport
Stormers apologise for URC final ticket 'difficulties'
Tickets went on sale at midday on Tuesday from Ticketpro but just a few hours later the ticket vendor posted on Twitter that its website was experiencing a high volume of traffic.Read More
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup
South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on SuperSport.Read More
Cape Town is prepping for a URC final with 100% capacity - if Ramaphosa says OK
Lester Kiewit interviews former Stormers and Springbok prop Eddie Andrews about how Cape Town is preparing for the final.Read More
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.Read More
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways
It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club.Read More
Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series
The coach says a bigger squad allows them to do a lot more at training sessions and will give them more time to work with the players as the Springboks prepare for a challenging international season.Read More
Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp
Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming three-match series against Wales.Read More
Declare Newlands a heritage site! – former Bok captain Wynand Claassen
John Maytham interviews former Springboks captain Wynand Claassen.Read More
SA closer to return to F1 racing calendar?
Zain Johnson speaks to motorsport journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, about the possibility of Formula 1 racing returning to South Africa.Read More
More from Local
'We do have pockets of poor air quality in the country' - Environmental Affairs
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Dr Patience Gwaze - air quality chief director at the Department of Environmental Affairs about the country's air quality and the impact of air pollution.Read More
SA swimmers en route to make history at syncronised swimming world championships
Ayrton Sweeney and Laura Strugnell are jetting off to compete in the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest.Read More
Muizenberg surf pollution solution? Zandvlei gets plastics clean-up
Plastic rubbish cleared from water at Zandvlei as heavy rains cause water levels to rise.Read More
Thrusting Prince Albert into the spotlight
Refilwe speaks to photojournalist and writer, Chris Marais, about the Karoo town of Prince Albert.Read More
Clean-up operations underway in waterlogged Western Cape following heavy rains
The City of Cape Town said no other major incidents were reported apart from a large portion of Spine Road collapsing between Khayelitsha and Macassar.Read More
Here's why popular Newlands Spring is closed this Friday
The Newlands Spring in Main Road is one of the most frequently visited springs in Cape Town.Read More
Table Bay Nature Reserve will actually benefit from last week's wildfire
The fire has reduced the excessive biomass in this area, which mitigates the risk of future fires says the City of Cape Town.Read More
How Eskom's board with missing directors affects electricity supply
Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale talks about how Eskom has eight board members instead of 15.Read More
Wet weather in CT to subside for now but more rain coming over the weekend
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the South African Weather Service's Lulame Pheme for an update on the cold front and rain in the Cape.Read More