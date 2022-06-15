Wheelchair basketball tournament coming to V&A Waterfront this Youth Day





If you are looking for something to do this Youth Day, head down to the V&A Waterfront, which is hosting a whole selection of activities, including a wheelchair basketball game.

Pippa Hudson spoke to secretary-general of Wheelchair Basketball Western Cape, Lloyd Lingeveldt, about the sport in South Africa and the game on Thursday.

Lingeveldt says wheelchair basketball is an incredibly popular sport, especially among people who are differently abled.

It’s not that well-known among society but amongst people with a disability, or people who are differently abled, the sport is one of the biggest sports within that market. Lloyd Lingeveldt, Secretary-general of Wheelchair Basketball Western Cape

Wheelchair basketball is open to people with a number of disabilities and the society even encourages able-bodied players to participate and understand the work that goes into this sport.

Being involved with able-bodied basketball, you will find that the players will tell you that the skill set needed for wheelchair basketball is 1,000 times more. Lloyd Lingeveldt, Secretary-general of Wheelchair Basketball Western Cape

If you want to see more of the sport and have a chance to support the players, they will be at the Battery Park basketball court for a 3-on-3 tournament this Thursday.

