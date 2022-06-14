Helderberg Nature Reserve closed for a month following raging fires
The Helderberg Nature Reserve will remain closed for the next month, to allow biodiversity teams to assess the extent of the damage from last weekend's wildfires.
Around 280 hectares of the reserve was burnt when the fires spread on Saturday morning.
Crews were eventually able to contain the blaze on Sunday.
The City says while a large area of the reserve was damaged, ecologically, the fire has not had a negative impact as much of the veld was mature and due for a managed ecological burn.
Over the next few weeks, the reserve staff will attend to urgent erosion work and will focus on making the infrastructure, such as the fences and picnic area, safe for public use.Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of Cape Town
Andrew says that while wildfires are unplanned, they can provide the opportunity to achieve several interventions after the fire.
One can remove old infrastructure such as internal fences, and potentially remove, dumping and other foreign material.Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of Cape Town
As in the case of the Helderberg reserve, the fire is also a great catalyst for speeding up planned ecological restoration activities.Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - City of Cape Town
