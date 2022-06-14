Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week, Whitfield speaks to Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

Williams reviewed The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy: Superintelligent AI and the Geeks Who Are Trying to Save Humanity’s Future by Tim Chivers.

The Effective Altruism Movement, which is part of the rationalist community, tries to look at ways to get a return on investment… The most rational way of spending your money is to invest in preventing an evil AI from taking over the world. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator - Flux Trends

… often the smallest interventions have the biggest impact. Things like mosquito nets, deworming tablets, or giving money to women instead of men. Quite often the least sexy interventions can have the biggest impact… Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator - Flux Trends

It’s a very funny read… but it challenges you to think… There’s a lot we can do better if we think in terms of returns instead of ego… Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator - Flux Trends

Description on Amazon:

Are paperclips going to destroy life as we know it?

What can Mickey Mouse teach us about how to programme AI?

Could a more rational approach to life be what saves us all?

This is a book about a community of people who are trying to think rationally about intelligence and what insight they can and can't give us about the future of the human race.

It explains why these people are worried about an AI apocalypse, why they might be right, and why they might be wrong.

It is a book about the cutting edge of our thinking on intelligence and rationality right now by the people who stay up all night worrying about it.