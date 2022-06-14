Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The time is ripe for farmers to think out of the box amid ongoing challenges' Bruce Whitfield interviews Bennie Engelbrecht who founded Saffricon to establish saffron as a new crop in South Africa. 14 June 2022 9:20 PM
Foschini Group to create 1000s more jobs with investment in clothing industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Thunström, CEO of The Foschini Group (TFG). 14 June 2022 7:38 PM
Know what's 'salaam' and 'slamat'? This book explains Cape Muslim lingo Lester Kiewit speaks to Mogamat Alexander, author of 'Dictionary of Loanwords in the Cape Muslim Vernacular'. 14 June 2022 4:57 PM
View all Local
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also... 14 June 2022 6:29 AM
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the presi... 13 June 2022 2:23 PM
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security? Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with inf... 13 June 2022 11:41 AM
View all Politics
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
'The time is ripe for farmers to think out of the box amid ongoing challenges' Bruce Whitfield interviews Bennie Engelbrecht who founded Saffricon to establish saffron as a new crop in South Africa. 14 June 2022 9:20 PM
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective? Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising. 14 June 2022 8:27 PM
View all Business
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective? Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising. 14 June 2022 8:27 PM
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers. 14 June 2022 4:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on Sup... 14 June 2022 6:33 PM
Cape Town is prepping for a URC final with 100% capacity - if Ramaphosa says OK Lester Kiewit interviews former Stormers and Springbok prop Eddie Andrews about how Cape Town is preparing for the final. 14 June 2022 4:47 PM
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
View all Sport
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
It's more than singing a lyric, it's spiritual - Lloyiso Lloyiso joined Zweli on the 947 Top 40 to talk about his humble beginnings, his view on music, performing at Brooklyn Beckham's we... 12 June 2022 10:41 AM
View all Entertainment
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show. 14 June 2022 9:48 PM
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
View all World
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective? Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising. 14 June 2022 8:27 PM
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers. 14 June 2022 4:07 PM
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up' Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org. 14 June 2022 10:54 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists

14 June 2022 4:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Bronwyn Williams
business book reviews
Flux Trends
Tim Chivers
The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week, Whitfield speaks to Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

Williams reviewed The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy: Superintelligent AI and the Geeks Who Are Trying to Save Humanity’s Future by Tim Chivers.

© willyambradberry/123rf.com

MORE BY WILLIAMS: Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

The Effective Altruism Movement, which is part of the rationalist community, tries to look at ways to get a return on investment… The most rational way of spending your money is to invest in preventing an evil AI from taking over the world.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator - Flux Trends

… often the smallest interventions have the biggest impact. Things like mosquito nets, deworming tablets, or giving money to women instead of men. Quite often the least sexy interventions can have the biggest impact…

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator - Flux Trends

MORE BY WILLIAMS: Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure

It’s a very funny read… but it challenges you to think… There’s a lot we can do better if we think in terms of returns instead of ego…

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator - Flux Trends

Description on Amazon:

  • Are paperclips going to destroy life as we know it?

  • What can Mickey Mouse teach us about how to programme AI?

  • Could a more rational approach to life be what saves us all?

This is a book about a community of people who are trying to think rationally about intelligence and what insight they can and can't give us about the future of the human race.

It explains why these people are worried about an AI apocalypse, why they might be right, and why they might be wrong.

It is a book about the cutting edge of our thinking on intelligence and rationality right now by the people who stay up all night worrying about it.




14 June 2022 4:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Bronwyn Williams
business book reviews
Flux Trends
Tim Chivers
The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy

More from Business Books

'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'

7 June 2022 10:24 AM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan on his new book 'Sabotage', which takes a closer look at incidents of sabotage at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too

6 June 2022 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How John Bogle invented index funds – saving investors trillions

30 May 2022 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nerina Visser, a Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

23 May 2022 7:52 PM

Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future

17 May 2022 7:42 PM

Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield

13 May 2022 4:22 PM

John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

10 May 2022 1:34 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them

3 May 2022 8:10 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems

27 April 2022 9:13 PM

Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure

11 April 2022 8:05 PM

Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town is prepping for a URC final with 100% capacity - if Ramaphosa says OK

Sport

Cape Town is flooding – more icy, rainy, gusty weather to come

Local Lifestyle

Dudu Myeni enters into plea bargain with NPA

Local

EWN Highlights

SCA dismisses govt's bid to overturn tobacco sales ban ruling

14 June 2022 7:49 PM

Batohi: Maladministration in municipalities is affecting NPA resources

14 June 2022 7:44 PM

'Season of discontent': Over 500 protests reported from Jan to March in Gauteng

14 June 2022 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA