SACE protects pupils from 'secondary trauma' in corporal punishment case
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council for Educators (SACE) said it didn’t call two children to give evidence against teachers who pleaded guilty to having assaulted them, because it didn’t want to subject them to secondary trauma.
The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday heard a case brought by the Centre for Child Law – represented by Section27 – against SACE over what they labelled as “shockingly lenient” sanctions meted out against two primary school teachers.
They pleaded guilty to resorting to corporal punishment in the classroom.
Among the issues raised is what the organisation said was a lack of meaningful participation in the process on the part of the children.
SACE's legal representative advocate Matthews Mojapelo, took the floor on Tuesday afternoon and argued vehemently that his client - like all the parties involved - was committed to protecting the rights of children.
He maintained that the decision not to call the children involved in these matters to the witness box during the disciplinary proceedings, was a reasonable one.
Mojapelo argued that the teachers were given the maximum sanctions possible at the time and that the children’s evidence wouldn’t have made any difference, in any case, asking the court to consider the possibility of secondary victimisation.
He further argued that remitting the matters back to SACE now - which is what the Centre for Child Law now wants - and having the children testify, also wouldn’t be justified.
Counsel for the Centre for Child Law, though, responded that there were various different ways through which the children could have had their voices heard aside from giving evidence in the witness box.
This article first appeared on EWN : SACE protects pupils from 'secondary trauma' in corporal punishment case
More from Local
Parliament backs appointment of Glen Mashinini as IEC commissioner
Mashinini is the former chair of the IEC and the vacancy came about as a result of his term expiring.Read More
Don't come to us, we'll come to you: CoCT mobile office heads to Langa this week
The City’s Customer Relations Department will deploy the Mobile Office to the Joe Slovo Community Hall on Wednesday.Read More
Helderberg Nature Reserve closed for a month following raging fires
Approximately 280 hectares of the Helderberg nature reserve were burnt during the recent wild fire.Read More
Dudu Myeni enters into plea bargain with NPA
Myeni was arrested last year after she revealed the identity of Mr X - a protected witness - during her testimony at the state capture commission.Read More
Here's how you can assist those affected by CT floods
Lester Kiewit chats to a local community organisations about the work being done to assist flood-stricken communities.Read More
From chasing a high, to chasing high fashion - former addict's label hits runway
30-year-old former drug addict Shannon Caswell will showcase his label STETS at his first fashion show in Cape Town this week.Read More
Cape Town is flooding – more icy, rainy, gusty weather to come
Lester Kiewit interviews Charlotte Powell (City of Cape Town, Disaster Management) and Kevin Jacobs (Cape Town Traffic Services).Read More
'Afrikaans is not a political tool, Ryanair' - Afrikaner Bond
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jan Bosman, chief secretary of the Afrikaner Bond, about the controversial Afrikaans language test used by Ryanair.Read More
Comair's application to be placed under provisional liquidation granted
In court papers, Comair, which operated Kulula and British Airways, said that it no longer had access to capital to fund its operational costs.Read More