Dlamini-Zuma's office studying SCA judgment on lockdown tobacco ban
JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's office said that government was studying the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)'s judgment dismissing her bid to overturn the Western Cape High Court’s 2020 ruling that the tobacco sales ban implemented in the early stages of lockdown was unconstitutional.
Not only did the SCA on Tuesday dismiss the appeal, it upheld a cross-appeal from British American Tobacco South Africa, which launched the original case, on the issue of costs.
The High Court originally ordered each party to pay its own costs. But the SCA has now replaced that order with one directing the minister to foot BATSA’s legal bill too.
In making the original costs order, the High Court found that the minister was “under both a constitutional and moral obligation to act swiftly at a time when very little was known about the COVID-19 pandemic and the scientific knowledge thereof was [scant] and constantly developing”.
It also noted that the ban was lifted shortly after the matter was argued in any case.
But the SCA has ruled that the High Court hadn’t considered what’s known as the Biowatch principle, which usually immunises private parties who litigate matters of public importance from adverse costs orders.
The SCA highlighted that the minister had filed voluminous answering papers, including expert evidence running into hundreds of pages and found that it was unfair to saddle BATSA with the costs.
The minister's spokesperson on Tuesday night said that they were yet to make a decision on their next steps.
This article first appeared on EWN : Dlamini-Zuma's office studying SCA judgment on lockdown tobacco ban
Source : @GovernmentZA/Twitter
