Wet weather in CT to subside for now but more rain coming over the weekend
- Rainy weather set to subside but will pick up again.
- Monday's rain said to be a month's worth of rain.
- Warmer conditions expected for the West Coast.
Forecaster at the South African Weather Service, Lulame Pheme, has assured Capetonians that the heavy rains we have been witnessing over the past few days will subside on Wednesday. However, heavy rains are said to pick up later this week again.
The rain is coming back again on the 18th, and then again on the 20th.Lulame Pheme - Forecaster at the South African Weather Service
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis also spoke to Refilwe Moloto on Tuesday on how the city has been responding to incidents caused by the weather.
While Nelson Mandela Bay has been experiencing a water crisis, Cape Town has recorded its average rainfall for June in the space of 24 hours.
Some areas in in the Eastern Cape have also felt the bitter cold of some snowfall, specifically in the high mountains.
Immediately when this high has finished raging, then there will be warmer conditions over the West Coast.Lulame Pheme - Forecaster at the South African Weather Service
