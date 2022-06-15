Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Songezo Zibi says he will run for president as he tables a manifesto for a new society
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Songezo Zibi - Chairman at Rivonia Cricle
Today at 15:40
Christopher Clark Clare: The killing of a gentle activist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Clark - Writer at Groundup
Today at 15:50
South Africa’s municipalities have been broken for years – and nothing is getting fixed: auditor-general
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - Director at Third Republic
Today at 16:05
The Day Zero intervention by Senzo Mchunu
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:55
Local trees are in danger due to bark stripping
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Krige
Today at 17:05
HSF launches legal action to challenge decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:20
Scientists sound alarm on ‘majority’ of badly run medical studies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Francois Venter
Wet weather in CT to subside for now but more rain coming over the weekend

15 June 2022 8:42 AM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Cape Town
Cape Town rainfall

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the South African Weather Service's Lulame Pheme for an update on the cold front and rain in the Cape.
  • Rainy weather set to subside but will pick up again.
  • Monday's rain said to be a month's worth of rain.
  • Warmer conditions expected for the West Coast.
© flynt/123rf.com

Forecaster at the South African Weather Service, Lulame Pheme, has assured Capetonians that the heavy rains we have been witnessing over the past few days will subside on Wednesday. However, heavy rains are said to pick up later this week again.

The rain is coming back again on the 18th, and then again on the 20th.

Lulame Pheme - Forecaster at the South African Weather Service

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis also spoke to Refilwe Moloto on Tuesday on how the city has been responding to incidents caused by the weather.

While Nelson Mandela Bay has been experiencing a water crisis, Cape Town has recorded its average rainfall for June in the space of 24 hours.

Some areas in in the Eastern Cape have also felt the bitter cold of some snowfall, specifically in the high mountains.

Immediately when this high has finished raging, then there will be warmer conditions over the West Coast.

Lulame Pheme - Forecaster at the South African Weather Service

Scroll up and listen to the audio clip for more.




