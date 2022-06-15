Section of N2 in Cape Town closed after roadway collapses





CAPE TOWN - Traffic officials have closed a section of Spine Road between the N2 highway and Faure road after a large section of the roadway collapsed.

It's the area between Macassar and Khayelitsha.

Heavy rain has led to flooding across the Cape since the start of the week.

Cape Town Traffic Service's Kevin Jacobs: "The left lane on the N2 inbound at Spine Road is also flooded. Traffic officers are diverting motorists around the scene. Motorists are advised to be patient while travelling in this vicinity. We advise motorists to seek alternative routes."

