



Tourism Business Council South Africa says the provisional liquidation of Comair will have a huge impact on tourism.

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has placed Comair, the parent company of British Airways and Kulula, under provisional liquidation as the company faces severe financial pressure.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the 702 Breakfast Show, Tourism Business Council South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says Comair accounts for 40% of the domestic aviation market.

We are going to have bottlenecks, we are going to have fewer and fewer people travelling using air and going on the road which is slow. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council South Africa

We have been calling for the Air Serving Council which is under the department of transport to issue the licences to those who want to increase their frequency and those who have applied for licences to operate different destinations. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council South Africa

Tshivhengwa says the looming increase in flight tickets will be problematic and impact the use of air travel.

We need to do more to make sure there are enough aircraft in the sky that can carry more people. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council South Africa

This article first appeared on 702 : Tourism council bemoans Comair provisional liquidation, seeks more licences