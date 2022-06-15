YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Songezo Zibi says he will run for president as he tables a manifesto for a new society
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Songezo Zibi - Chairman at Rivonia Cricle
Today at 15:40
Christopher Clark Clare: The killing of a gentle activist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Clark - Writer at Groundup
Today at 15:50
South Africa’s municipalities have been broken for years – and nothing is getting fixed: auditor-general
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - Director at Third Republic
Today at 16:05
The Day Zero intervention by Senzo Mchunu
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:55
Local trees are in danger due to bark stripping
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Krige
Today at 17:05
HSF launches legal action to challenge decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:20
Scientists sound alarm on ‘majority’ of badly run medical studies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Francois Venter
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We do have pockets of poor air quality in the country' - Environmental Affairs Thabo Mdluli spoke to Dr Patience Gwaze - air quality chief director at the Department of Environmental Affairs about the country'... 15 June 2022 2:49 PM
SA swimmers en route to make history at syncronised swimming world championships Ayrton Sweeney and Laura Strugnell are jetting off to compete in the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest. 15 June 2022 2:09 PM
Muizenberg surf pollution solution? Zandvlei gets plastics clean-up Plastic rubbish cleared from water at Zandvlei as heavy rains cause water levels to rise. 15 June 2022 1:10 PM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
Ramaphosa stands by his decision to suspend Mkhwebane - Presidency Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended almost a week ago pending the outcome of the parliamentary impeachment proceedings. 15 June 2022 7:59 AM
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also... 14 June 2022 6:29 AM
View all Politics
Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous' Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor. 15 June 2022 12:51 PM
Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings. 15 June 2022 12:26 PM
Tourism council bemoans Comair provisional liquidation, seeks more licences Tourism Business Council South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa talks about the provisional liquidation of Comair. 15 June 2022 8:04 AM
View all Business
Challenges faced by people of colour in the LGBTQI+ community Refilwe speaks to LGBTQI+ rights campaigners Garth Arnolds and Steve Letsike, about challenges people of colour face in society. 15 June 2022 3:11 PM
Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings. 15 June 2022 12:26 PM
Looking at yourself during virtual meetings can mess with your mood A new study indicates that the more a person stares at themselves while in a virtual meeting, the worse their mood gets. 15 June 2022 11:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers apologise for URC final ticket 'difficulties' Tickets went on sale at midday on Tuesday from Ticketpro but just a few hours later the ticket vendor posted on Twitter that its w... 15 June 2022 12:20 PM
Wheelchair basketball tournament coming to V&A Waterfront this Youth Day Pippa Hudson spoke to secretary-general of Wheelchair Basketball Western Cape, Lloyd Lingeveldt, about the sport in South Africa a... 15 June 2022 6:39 AM
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on Sup... 14 June 2022 6:33 PM
View all Sport
Thrusting Prince Albert into the spotlight Refilwe speaks to photojournalist and writer, Chris Marais, about the Karoo town of Prince Albert. 15 June 2022 10:51 AM
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
View all Entertainment
Zoning in on wind farms this Global Wind Day Speaking to Lester Kiewit, head of development at Red Rocket South Africa - Sharief Harris, said wind farms have proven to reduce... 15 June 2022 2:15 PM
SA swimmers en route to make history at syncronised swimming world championships Ayrton Sweeney and Laura Strugnell are jetting off to compete in the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest. 15 June 2022 2:09 PM
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok. 15 June 2022 9:06 AM
View all World
Prince Charles 'appalled' by plan to send migrants to Rwanda Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:03 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
View all Africa
Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous' Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor. 15 June 2022 12:51 PM
Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings. 15 June 2022 12:26 PM
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state

15 June 2022 11:04 AM
by Yonela Diko & Yonela Diko
Tags:
African National Congress (ANC)
developmental state

Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying to level the playing field between big and new entities.

In the African National Congress's National General Council (NGC) discussion document on transformation of state and governance towards the 2010 council, the party said: "The central task of the ANC is to build a developmental state with the strategic, political, economic, administrative and technical capacity in pursuit of the objectives of the national democratic revolution. It is this task that the NGC must assess and propose recommendations that will qualitatively improve the functioning of the ANC in governing the state."

Since then the term "developmental state" has been a regular feature in the ANC's lexicon to capture its state-governing ethos and aspiration.

Developmental state has, however, also been used loosely and abused over the years to mean all kinds of self-serving and nefarious things. While some people may use it to push a Father Christmas welfare state or some version of socialism, the term itself exists as an economic success for much of the world, including ancient Britain and early Americas and most recently in East Asian countries.

Fundamentally, in a developmental state a government leads and partly controls economic development. It intervenes in the markets and takes charge of some key industries while trying to level the playing field between big and new entities.

SA is not a developmental state.

For a developmental state to succeed the economic policy must be driven from a competent state, led by morally unimpeachable politicians and bureaucracy which must coordinate all stake holders towards a common commitment to the economic upliftment of the entire country.

The state must drive economic policies with a focus on productivity and competitiveness, not a welfare focus. The state must also be unequivocal in its pro-business and pro-market policies, and lastly the state itself must have an elite bureaucracy of unquestionable competence.

The ANC has long claimed that its vision for the South African economy is guided by the Freedom Charter’s clarion call that the people shall share in the country’s wealth.

To make real this aspiration, the ANC has chosen the developmental state as its governing model in part to use the state machinery to fulfil these aspirations and guide other stakeholders towards economic dividend of a developmental state while open enough for private interests to succeed and thrive.

The ANC said at the 2017 conference it has faced economic challenges over the years and described "the persistent low levels of economic growth, the rising national debt, weaknesses of state owned companies, low levels of business and consumer confidence, low investment levels, credit rating downgrades, policy inconsistencies and public and private sector corruption" as defining features of the latter part of its 27 year rule.

These challenges would mean the ANC has either failed as a developmental state or the ANC is incapable of being a developmental state either due to entrenched neoliberal economic culture both within the ANC's elite and or the society within which ANC governs is hopelessly entrenched in neoliberal ethos that it is foolhardy for ANC to continue to insist it is building a developmental state in its government form and content. The ANC may also not possess politicians and a bureaucracy of the kind of quality that will make a developmental state a success.

ANC has never been in control of economic development

For example, ANC has many stated resolutions from its conferences which are supposed to be driven by the stare with consensus from other stakeholders but have found no resonance in the country's economic reality that has exposed this gap between the party's developmental state aspirations and the underlying economic thought of ANC chosen bureaucracy and or economic reality not of its own choosing.

Conference after conference, the ANC has spoken about the urgent need for mineral's beneficiation in order to add value to our extracted natural resources before exporting them.

Conference after conference the ANC has spoken about establishment a state bank in order to increase access to finance for the previously disadvantaged and to help fund some government projects.

The ANC has sought to address what it considers a historical anomaly whereby there are private shareholders of the Reserve Bank and that, like other countries, the Bank should be 100% owned by the state. The ANC has found itself colliding with a prevailing reality and its bureaucracy with no appetite for such resolutions.

Even issues such as addressing the gap between incomes of executives and workers have been a hard sells.

A developmental state guided by aspirations of the Freedom Charter of equality for all would have taken bold decisions about the high levels of concentration of ownership in many sectors of our economy which prevents entry of black South Africans in these vital sectors of the economy and stifles competition.

Successful developmental state models

In the recent past, countries that have been a success as developmental states, such as Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia and even UAE led by the bright ambitions of Dubai, have had proactive and visionary leadership whose ambitions were global, creating their countries and top cities as the world's entrepots with a national buy-in of all stakeholders.

These developmental states have invested in education and high-end skills for its people, in science, technology, in world-class infrastructure. They have also intensified their international branding and attraction of foreign investments.

These countries have understood that the most important thing for a developmental state is that it must be truly independent of any special interests as the leader of economic development. Policy decisions must be objective and developed by independent experts with no political interests.

The state must also be able to create synergy between bureaucrats and trade unionists, government officials and the private sector.

The ANC had failed in much of these qualities of a developmental state, which has resulted in a ceding of its own hopes of a thriving economy to deal with the country's triple threats in the mighty hands of the private sector.

ANC must be brutally honest with itself for South Africa to succeed The ANC's vision of creating a developmental state remains a distant dream, along with its dividend. The political elite is not ready, the bureaucracy is not competent enough and there is divided loyalties to the role of the private sector in development among the ANC elite.

Unfortunately the markets on their own will not answer our socio-economic challenges. A strong state, a competent bureaucracy, clear economic policies and strategic investments remain elusive in our context and we are not yet ready to duplicate the success of such countries as South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.

_Yonela Diko is the former spokesperson to the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation. You can follow him on Twitter: @yonela_diko_


This article first appeared on EWN : YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state




15 June 2022 11:04 AM
by Yonela Diko & Yonela Diko
Tags:
African National Congress (ANC)
developmental state

More from Opinion

Challenges faced by people of colour in the LGBTQI+ community

15 June 2022 3:11 PM

Refilwe speaks to LGBTQI+ rights campaigners Garth Arnolds and Steve Letsike, about challenges people of colour face in society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous'

15 June 2022 12:51 PM

Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates

15 June 2022 12:26 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia

14 June 2022 9:48 PM

McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective?

14 June 2022 8:27 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists

14 June 2022 4:07 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'

14 June 2022 10:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway'

13 June 2022 3:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Linden Birns, Managing Director at Plane Talking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shireen Essop found: 'People are worried. It's understandable they want answers'

13 June 2022 12:52 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Candice van der Rheede (Western Cape Missing Persons Unit) about what happens when a kidnapped person is found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security?

13 June 2022 11:41 AM

Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with information to attack a sitting President he does not favour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Ramaphosa stands by his decision to suspend Mkhwebane - Presidency

15 June 2022 7:59 AM

Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended almost a week ago pending the outcome of the parliamentary impeachment proceedings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him

14 June 2022 6:29 AM

Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through

13 June 2022 2:23 PM

Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security?

13 June 2022 11:41 AM

Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with information to attack a sitting President he does not favour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa should set a precedent and bow out - political analyst Ongama Mtimka

13 June 2022 8:08 AM

Mtimka says President Cyril Ramaphosa should fall on his sword over the Phala Phala farm robbery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Office of Chief Justice to probe R225m IT contract linked to former officials

12 June 2022 5:29 PM

The office says it will not be commenting further on the story until it has gathered all the evidence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down

12 June 2022 1:18 PM

ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said the decision comes after Mentor had experienced some health-related issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

11 June 2022 1:34 PM

The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile of her office but rather created unnecessary controversy and reputational damage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula

11 June 2022 10:23 AM

The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions

10 June 2022 11:22 AM

Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

9 songs that make us feel 'Forever Young'

Section of N2 in Cape Town closed after roadway collapses

Local

SA swimmers en route to make history at syncronised swimming world championships

Local World

EWN Highlights

Police officers accused of killing Nathaniel Julies will have to plead again

15 June 2022 1:51 PM

WATCH LIVE: MPs debate rising fuel prices

15 June 2022 1:42 PM

Search and recovery operations for Khaya Magadla enter third day

15 June 2022 12:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA