New Ster-Kinekor cinema opening at V&A Waterfront
- State-of-the-art Ster-Kinekor cinema set to open later this week at the V&A Waterfront.
- A ball pit and slide expected to be inside cinema.
- In future, IMAX and 4D screenings will be taking place at Ster-Kinekor's V&A cinema.
Motheo Matsau, acting CEO Ster-Kinekor Theatres, shared his excitement for the opening of their cinema at the V&A Waterfront.
We are opening 9 screens out of 13. In future there will be an IMAX and 4D experience, with moving seats and all that. It's something we're working towards.Motheo Matsau - Acting CEO Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Motheo also mentioned that a cinema for children will be included at their V&A branch, which boasts a ball pit and a slide for even more entertainment.
A few rows at the backend of the cinema will be allocated for the parents of the children.
We are still restricted to 50% capacity as we are an indoor venue and you must still have your mask. Then again, cinemas around the world have been the safest. No sort of cinema spreading the disease have been traced around the world. That's simply because you've got your mask on, you're facing the same direction and there's nobody next to you or right behind you.Motheo Matsau - Acting CEO Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Ster-Kinekor is running a promotion from 16 to 30 June 2022. For R120, movie lovers will get a small drink and small popcorn, as well as a ticket to watch a movie of their choice in any format which includes Kid’s Cinema, Cine Prestige, Cinema Nouveau, 2D or 3D.
Scroll up and listen to the audio clip for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fergregory/fergregory1509/fergregory150900209/44405620-movie-theater-with-blank-screen-high-contrast-image.jpg
