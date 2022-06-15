Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Songezo Zibi says he will run for president as he tables a manifesto for a new society
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Songezo Zibi - Chairman at Rivonia Cricle
Today at 15:40
Christopher Clark Clare: The killing of a gentle activist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Clark - Writer at Groundup
Today at 15:50
South Africa’s municipalities have been broken for years – and nothing is getting fixed: auditor-general
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - Director at Third Republic
Today at 16:05
The Day Zero intervention by Senzo Mchunu
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:55
Local trees are in danger due to bark stripping
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Krige
Today at 17:05
HSF launches legal action to challenge decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:20
Scientists sound alarm on ‘majority’ of badly run medical studies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Francois Venter
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies

15 June 2022 9:06 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Homophobia
LGBTQ
Pride Month
LGBTQIA+
TikTok
Seattle Pacific University
engaygetheculture

The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok.
image: © nito500 /123rf.com

Grad students at a university in Washington have chosen a unique way to protest against what they say is a culture of homophobia at the school.

In a video, which has now gone viral, Seattle Pacific University graduates can be seen, one after the other, handing Pride flags to the president of the university, who has apparently called being LGBTQIA+ a 'lifestyle choice'.

Last month students held a sit-in protesting SPU's ban on the hiring of LBGTQ+ staff from working at the university.

SPU is a private Christian school in Washington State and says faculty and staff at the university must "continue to reflect a traditional view on Biblical marriage and sexuality, as an expression of long-held church teaching and biblical interpretation."

During the graduation ceremony this week, more than 50 students handed Interim President Pete Menjares pride flags to protest the school's stance.

The video has received close to 650 000 likes and has been shared over ten thousand times on TikTok.

Check out the video below:

@engaygetheculture We’ve also been sleeping outside his office for 19 days in a gay sit-in but he usually doesn’t say hi to us. #pride #pridemonth #lgbtq #gay #graduation #fyp #seattle #changethepolicy #hiregayprofs ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Despite the overwhelming support for the students, not everyone who viewed the video approved of the protest.

One person asked, "Why bother changing his belief? Just live your life and he lives his,", while another commented, "Can people not have personal opinions anymore, good grief."

TikTok user Asherlb decided to reply to such comments in his own video (below)

"It's not a difference of opinion, it's human rights. And more than that, he's in a position of power, and leveraging that to spread bigotry."

"A lot of cis, straight people in the comments really have no clue the impact someone's opinions and views can have on real life," he said.

@asherlb #stitch with @engaygetheculture #lgbtq #queer #college #gay #gaytiktok #lgbt ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

RELATED: What does the 'A' stand for in LGBTQIA?




