Here's why popular Newlands Spring is closed this Friday
It's considered one of Cape Town's favorite water sources having been heavily relied on during the city's drought in 2018, but Newlands Spring is being temporarily closed this week.
The closure is part of the City of Cape Town Water and Sanitation Directorate's maintenance programme.
The spring will be temporarily inaccessible to the public from 09:00 until 16:00
We know that people love to frequent the facility to stock up on their favourite spring water and we sincerely apologise for the temporary disruption in the supply.Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town
The repairs, however, are necessary to sustain the spring water supply for the consumers.Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town
The facility is usually open daily from as early 05:00 in the morning until 23:00 at night.
