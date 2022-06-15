Thrusting Prince Albert into the spotlight
- Chris's new book, 'Karoo Roads 2', focuses on stories surrounding the people and places within the Karoo
- The art scene in Prince Albert brings locals and artists together
Photojournalist and Writer Chris Marais shared some of the reasons he enjoys visiting Prince Albert and why more focus should be put on the Karoo town.
It's a well-kept town, and very creative. There's always stuff happening. People are having events on a regular basis.Chris Marais - Photojournalist and Writer
Prince Albert also boasts a very active art scene. Twice a year, an open studio event is hosted where for 3 days, people can have a meet and greet with artists, discuss various things and even potentially buy their artwork.
Chris and his team focused on the creative spirit of Prince Albert as a special chapter in their new book called 'Karoo Roads 2'.
Chris also speaks highly about the food that the town has to offer.
The food? Wow. We go and stock up with olives, figs and cheese every time we go.Chris Marais - Photojournalist and Writer
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156931892_a-landscape-image-of-prince-albert-town-in-the-western-cape-of-south-africa-.html
