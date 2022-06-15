Table Bay Nature Reserve will actually benefit from last week's wildfire
A lone Cape Dwarf Chameleon sits gripping the charred remnants of the once-lush fynbos it once called home.
This little creature was discovered this week by a Table Bay Nature Reserve staff member following the Rietvlei fire at the weekend.
But despite the extent of the fire, the City of Cape Town biodiversity teams say that actually, the fire has not had a negative impact on the reserve ecologically.
Not only that, but the reserve will actually benefit from the blaze.
The fire has reduced the excessive biomass in this area, which mitigates the risk of future fires said the City in a statement.
We believe that the fact that the fire burnt slowly and that there were sizeable escape routes mitigated a lot of harm to fauna as many creatures could get away in time.Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT
This Rietvlei fire is another example of a great catalyst for speeding up ecological restoration.Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment -CoCT
And for the animals and wildlife that live in the reserve? Unfortunately, some do die says the City, but adds that remarkably few dead animals are found after the fire.
Fauna in fynbos are also adapted to fire.City of Cape Town
RELATED: CT firefighters battle through the night to bring Table View fire under control
RELATED: Helderberg Nature Reserve closed for a month following raging fires
More from Local
'We do have pockets of poor air quality in the country' - Environmental Affairs
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Dr Patience Gwaze - air quality chief director at the Department of Environmental Affairs about the country's air quality and the impact of air pollution.Read More
SA swimmers en route to make history at syncronised swimming world championships
Ayrton Sweeney and Laura Strugnell are jetting off to compete in the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest.Read More
Muizenberg surf pollution solution? Zandvlei gets plastics clean-up
Plastic rubbish cleared from water at Zandvlei as heavy rains cause water levels to rise.Read More
Thrusting Prince Albert into the spotlight
Refilwe speaks to photojournalist and writer, Chris Marais, about the Karoo town of Prince Albert.Read More
Clean-up operations underway in waterlogged Western Cape following heavy rains
The City of Cape Town said no other major incidents were reported apart from a large portion of Spine Road collapsing between Khayelitsha and Macassar.Read More
Here's why popular Newlands Spring is closed this Friday
The Newlands Spring in Main Road is one of the most frequently visited springs in Cape Town.Read More
How Eskom's board with missing directors affects electricity supply
Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale talks about how Eskom has eight board members instead of 15.Read More
Wet weather in CT to subside for now but more rain coming over the weekend
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the South African Weather Service's Lulame Pheme for an update on the cold front and rain in the Cape.Read More
Tourism council bemoans Comair provisional liquidation, seeks more licences
Tourism Business Council South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa talks about the provisional liquidation of Comair.Read More