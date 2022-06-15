Table Bay Nature Reserve will actually benefit from last week's wildfire





A lone Cape Dwarf Chameleon sits gripping the charred remnants of the once-lush fynbos it once called home.

This little creature was discovered this week by a Table Bay Nature Reserve staff member following the Rietvlei fire at the weekend.

But despite the extent of the fire, the City of Cape Town biodiversity teams say that actually, the fire has not had a negative impact on the reserve ecologically.

Not only that, but the reserve will actually benefit from the blaze.

The fire has reduced the excessive biomass in this area, which mitigates the risk of future fires said the City in a statement.

We believe that the fact that the fire burnt slowly and that there were sizeable escape routes mitigated a lot of harm to fauna as many creatures could get away in time. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT

This Rietvlei fire is another example of a great catalyst for speeding up ecological restoration. Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment -CoCT

And for the animals and wildlife that live in the reserve? Unfortunately, some do die says the City, but adds that remarkably few dead animals are found after the fire.

Fauna in fynbos are also adapted to fire. City of Cape Town

