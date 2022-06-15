



CAPE TOWN - Clean-up operations are underway in communities across the Western Cape that have been left waterlogged following days of heavy rains.

A series of cold fronts have been making landfall since Sunday.

Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre officials are conducting assessments in Philippi following overnight reports of flooding in the area.

The City of Cape Town said no other major incidents were reported apart from a large portion of Spine Road collapsing between Khayelitsha and Macassar.

Officials say efforts to clear waterlogged formal and informal residential areas and roadways will continue.

Meanwhile, residents in the communities of Durbanville and Grassy Park are still experiencing weather-related power outages.

Inclement weather conditions are expected to clear up on Wednesday.

This article first appeared on EWN : Clean-up operations underway in waterlogged Western Cape following heavy rains