Challenges faced by people of colour in the LGBTQI+ community
- LGBTI+ people continue to experience high levels of discrimination
- 'It's important to check the pronoun'
- Discrimination affects the mental health of queer people
LGBTQI+ rights campaigners Garth Arnolds and Steve Letsike both feel that people of colour in the queer community still experience high levels of discrimination.
It's not easy being someone of colour and being queer when finding employment.Garth Arnolds - Cape Town Pride First Prince 2022
People from the LGBTQI community are likely to go through depression and suffer from anxiety due to the discrimination they face. Although there is a growing acceptance of the LGBTQI community within society, they still go through harassment, discrimination and violence more often than not.
We have seen a rise in hate crimes taking place in South Africa. You looking at what is happening in Cape Town, KZN, as well as what is happening in Gauteng. We are also seeing discrimination in the work place.Steve Letsike - Executive Director of Access Chapter 2
Both Letsike and Arnolds agree that acceptance and rejection are hard for queer people when their families specifically do not agree with their sexuality.
I have a friend who was kicked out of the house during the night and didn't know where to go to. Things like that happen. Most of the LGBTQ+ members end up homeless.Garth Arnolds - Cape Town Pride First Prince 2022
It is also important to make sure you ask people from the LGBTQI+ community what their pronoun is, out of respect for them.
Another important factor to note is that your sex does not determine your gender, nor your sexual orientation.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125571032_closeup-of-a-rainbow-flag-waving-on-the-blue-sky-moved-by-the-wind-with-the-sun-in-the-background.html?vti=m13wd78p5s6qg89ppa-1-2
More from Lifestyle
Exploring the ASMR video phenomenon: 'It lulls me to sleep every night'
Sara-Jayne King chats to ASMR Rosy, a popular local 'autonomous sensory meridian response' artist.Read More
Top 3 picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host, Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the province.Read More
[VIDEOS] Fishing frenzy: Sardine run fever hits KZN South Coast
The first big shoal of sardines hit Margate on KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast on Friday.Read More
City starts 'mammoth task' of recruiting lifeguards ahead of summer season
'I call on all persons with lifeguarding experience to step forward and apply to be part of the team’ - Councillor Patricia van der Ross.Read More
[WATCH] Cape fur seal rescued off Sea Point Prom recovers, released into ocean
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued a distressed seal that was entangled in 'material' off the Sea Point Promenade.Read More
City providing free shuttle service for fans heading to Stormers/Bulls final
The United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Bulls and the Stormers kicks off at the DHL Stadium on Saturday evening.Read More
A song, a book and a dish with Lebo Lion
Wasanga Mehana spoke to podcaster and author Lebo Lion about her favourite song, book and dish.Read More
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship
Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA ambassador.Read More
How can you manage jealousy in a relationship? An expert weighs in
Thabo Mdluli spoke to relationship coach and author, Paula Quinsee about how to deal with a jealous partner.Read More
More from Opinion
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period
Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show.Read More
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained'
Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May.Read More
Comair down: 'Airlines scrambling to take advantage. Profitability now enormous'
Africa Melane spoke to Guy Leitch - SA Flyer magazine editor.Read More
Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates
Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings.Read More
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state
Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying to level the playing field between big and new entities.Read More
No golden arches, no Big Mac - Rebranded McDonalds opens in Russia
McDonalds by any other name? Andy Rice talks branding on The Money Show.Read More
Cute animals in adverts: are dogs or cats more effective?
Branding expert Andy Rice tells Bruce Whitfield about the findings of a new study on animals in advertising.Read More
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers.Read More
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org.Read More