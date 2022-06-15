Challenges faced by people of colour in the LGBTQI+ community





LGBTI+ people continue to experience high levels of discrimination

'It's important to check the pronoun'

Discrimination affects the mental health of queer people

image: © nito500 /123rf.com

LGBTQI+ rights campaigners Garth Arnolds and Steve Letsike both feel that people of colour in the queer community still experience high levels of discrimination.

It's not easy being someone of colour and being queer when finding employment. Garth Arnolds - Cape Town Pride First Prince 2022

People from the LGBTQI community are likely to go through depression and suffer from anxiety due to the discrimination they face. Although there is a growing acceptance of the LGBTQI community within society, they still go through harassment, discrimination and violence more often than not.

We have seen a rise in hate crimes taking place in South Africa. You looking at what is happening in Cape Town, KZN, as well as what is happening in Gauteng. We are also seeing discrimination in the work place. Steve Letsike - Executive Director of Access Chapter 2

Both Letsike and Arnolds agree that acceptance and rejection are hard for queer people when their families specifically do not agree with their sexuality.

I have a friend who was kicked out of the house during the night and didn't know where to go to. Things like that happen. Most of the LGBTQ+ members end up homeless. Garth Arnolds - Cape Town Pride First Prince 2022

It is also important to make sure you ask people from the LGBTQI+ community what their pronoun is, out of respect for them.

Another important factor to note is that your sex does not determine your gender, nor your sexual orientation.

Listen to the audio for more.