Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates

Today at 15:20
Songezo Zibi says he will run for president as he tables a manifesto for a new society
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Songezo Zibi - Chairman at Rivonia Cricle
Today at 15:40
Christopher Clark Clare: The killing of a gentle activist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Clark - Writer at Groundup
Today at 15:50
South Africa’s municipalities have been broken for years – and nothing is getting fixed: auditor-general
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - Director at Third Republic
Today at 16:05
The Day Zero intervention by Senzo Mchunu
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:55
Local trees are in danger due to bark stripping
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Krige
Today at 17:05
HSF launches legal action to challenge decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:20
Scientists sound alarm on ‘majority’ of badly run medical studies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Francois Venter
No Items to show
Latest Local
SA swimmers en route to make history at syncronised swimming world championships Ayrton Sweeney and Laura Strugnell are jetting off to compete in the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest. 15 June 2022 2:09 PM
Muizenberg surf pollution solution? Zandvlei gets plastics clean-up Plastic rubbish cleared from water at Zandvlei as heavy rains cause water levels to rise. 15 June 2022 1:10 PM
Muizenberg surf pollution solution? Zandvlei gets plastics clean-up Plastic rubbish cleared from water at Zandvlei as heavy rains cause water levels to rise. 15 June 2022 1:10 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa stands by his decision to suspend Mkhwebane - Presidency Busisiwe Mkhwebane was suspended almost a week ago pending the outcome of the parliamentary impeachment proceedings. 15 June 2022 7:59 AM
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule's ally, Carl Niehaus, have also... 14 June 2022 6:29 AM
Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa as Niehaus also lays criminal complaint against him Some members, including suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s ally, Carl Niehaus, have also... 14 June 2022 6:29 AM
View all Politics
Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings. 15 June 2022 12:26 PM
Tourism council bemoans Comair provisional liquidation, seeks more licences Tourism Business Council South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa talks about the provisional liquidation of Comair. 15 June 2022 8:04 AM
Tourism council bemoans Comair provisional liquidation, seeks more licences Tourism Business Council South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa talks about the provisional liquidation of Comair. 15 June 2022 8:04 AM
View all Business
Looking at yourself during virtual meetings can mess with your mood A new study indicates that the more a person stares at themselves while in a virtual meeting, the worse their mood gets. 15 June 2022 11:59 AM
Thrusting Prince Albert into the spotlight Refilwe speaks to photojournalist and writer, Chris Marais, about the Karoo town of Prince Albert. 15 June 2022 10:51 AM
Thrusting Prince Albert into the spotlight Refilwe speaks to photojournalist and writer, Chris Marais, about the Karoo town of Prince Albert. 15 June 2022 10:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
Wheelchair basketball tournament coming to V&A Waterfront this Youth Day Pippa Hudson spoke to secretary-general of Wheelchair Basketball Western Cape, Lloyd Lingeveldt, about the sport in South Africa a... 15 June 2022 6:39 AM
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on Sup... 14 June 2022 6:33 PM
Springbok Women back in action in Rugby Africa Women's Cup South Africa will face Zimbabwe in their opening game and then Namibia on 23 June, with all the action to be broadcast live on Sup... 14 June 2022 6:33 PM
View all Sport
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
View all Entertainment
SA swimmers en route to make history at syncronised swimming world championships Ayrton Sweeney and Laura Strugnell are jetting off to compete in the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest. 15 June 2022 2:09 PM
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok. 15 June 2022 9:06 AM
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok. 15 June 2022 9:06 AM
View all World
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
View all Africa
Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings. 15 June 2022 12:26 PM
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
YONELA DIKO: ANC is not bold enough for a developmental state Fundamentally, in a 'developmental state' government intervenes in the markets and take charge of some key industries while trying... 15 June 2022 11:04 AM
View all Opinion
Countries, the world over, must brace for even higher interest rates

15 June 2022 12:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Interest rates
Inflation
Personal finance
Kevin Lings
investing
investments
Refilwe Moloto
stanlib
markets
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Refilwe Moloto interviews chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings.

Runaway inflation of the kind not seen since the 1970s is gripping the world.

In the United States, it is running at 8.6% with food inflation over 10%.

“There are few countries without an inflation problem,” says chief economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings.

Interest rates are rising around the world. © takasuu/123rf.com

Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

In South Africa, inflation is at 5.9% (April), still within the reserve bank’s target and lower than most of our trading partners, despite fuel prices climbing to record levels.

Food price inflation remains a concern, as the war in Ukraine – a major producer – persists.

“The other components of inflation are fairly well-behaved,” says Lings.

“In a weak economy, it’s difficult to get consumers to pay significantly more.”

Around the world, central banks are responding to spiralling inflation by raising interest rates.

In fact, 42 countries have started on an interest rate hiking cycle, with others sure to follow.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Lings (scroll up to listen).

Pushing up interest rates in South Africa is not going to bring down the petrol price… but if you don’t push them up… pressure on other prices will take hold more easily… It sends a bad message… You get wages going up… The reserve bank is forced to raise interest rates…

Kevin Lings, chief cconomist - Stanlib

We are short of capital all the time… You put up interest rates to get foreigners to put money in your country… If you don’t do it, money goes to another country with a better interest rate…

Kevin Lings, chief economist - Stanlib

China’s zero-Covid strategy… causes an additional disruption to supply chains… If they can move past this… undoubtedly that helps… Every country is experiencing some shortage of some goods…

Kevin Lings, chief economist - Stanlib

All markets are getting cheaper… There’s still significant downside risk… Markets might still be expensive, globally. South Africa… we’re encouraged by valuations… There is definitely value in South African equities…

Kevin Lings, chief cconomist - Stanlib



More from MyMoney Online

How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget

8 June 2022 3:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irene Labuschagne, Principle Dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Power surge protection: 'Mention you’re a CapeTalk listener, get a discount'

26 May 2022 10:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews electrical contractor Errol Thompson about Power Surge Protection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get rich – ESPECIALLY when markets are down

12 May 2022 1:44 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield and Rand Swiss portfolio manager Viv Govender discuss long-term opportunities in a bear market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay?

12 May 2022 11:48 AM

Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

25 March 2022 1:53 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTube makes 1000s of big budget movies and series available – for free

24 March 2022 1:57 PM

No money for Netflix, Showmax, and the rest? Good ol’ YouTube now has you covered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scamster catches 600 'investors' – among them family and friends

8 March 2022 3:07 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews attorney Erin Goliath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Battling with Sars? The tax ombud is ready to help – and it’s totally free

3 March 2022 1:50 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to survive record fuel prices

2 March 2022 8:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year

24 February 2022 1:43 PM

Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

