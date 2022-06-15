Muizenberg surf pollution solution? Zandvlei gets plastics clean-up





As clean-up operations from the recent heavy rains continue in communities across the Western Cape, in Muizenberg teams have been hard at work trying to clear plastic rubbish from Zandvlei.

The team from the nature reserve have been out in force clearing as much plastic as possible before the river mouth was opened to ease the flooding in the Marina.

Last year local residents started a petition demanding action from the City of Cape Town over the deteriorating water quality at the Zandvlei Nature Reserve.

They were concerned that pollution and sewage spills into the vlei were degrading the waters of the nature reserve.

To date 17, 000 people have added their names to the petition.

RELATED: Clean-up operations underway in waterlogged Western Cape following heavy rains