Looking at yourself during virtual meetings can mess with your mood
The more a person stares at themselves during virtual meetings, the worse their mood gets. This is according to a study by the _Clinical Psychological Science _journal, which also found that alcohol use appears to worsen the problem.
The findings of this study point to the role online meeting platforms could play in exacerbating psychological problems like anxiety and depression.
“We found that participants who spent more time looking at themselves during the conversation felt worse after the call. And those who were under the influence of alcohol spent more time looking at themselves,” said Talia Ariss, a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign doctoral candidate who led the research.
The findings add to previous studies suggesting that people who focus more on themselves than on external realities – especially during social interactions – may be susceptible to mood disorders.
“The more self-focused a person is, the more likely they are to report feeling emotions that are consistent with things like anxiety and even depression,” Ariss said.
