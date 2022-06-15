'We do have pockets of poor air quality in the country' - Environmental Affairs
Last week, a pungent and unpleasant smell permeated the Johannesburg air, and it was found to be caused by pollution from Mpumalanga’s power plants and industrial operations.
Questions about the state of air quality in the city were raised but Johannesburg officials assured city residents that despite the stench, air quality in the metropolitan remained safe.
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Dr Patience Gwaze - chief air quality director at the Department of Environmental Affairs, about the country's air quality and the impact of air pollution.
Gwaze admitted that there are parts of South Africa that have poor air quality, adding that these areas are primarily in close proximity to industrialised areas.
The three high-priority areas that her department has identified are the Highveld, Waterberg-Bojanala and Vaal Triangle Airshed.
We do have pockets of poor air quality in the country and these pockets are confined to as you indicate some of the industrialised parts of the country... these areas we are identifying as priority areas where we are putting interventions to improve the management of air quality and to reduce the air pollution in those areas.Dr Patience Gwaze, air quality chief director - Department of forestry, fisheries and environment
Gwaze also noted that Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo and the North West are some of the provinces where the footprint of air pollution spreads significantly faster, with the source and impact of air pollution being compacted in areas where power stations are located.
We recognise that some of the power stations do require to be decommissioned because they are old some of them are more than 50 years old and we acknowledge that.Dr Patience Gwaze, air quality chief director - Department of Environmental Affairs
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'We do have pockets of poor air quality in the country' - Environmental Affairs
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jvdwolf/jvdwolf1706/jvdwolf170600260/81287396-air-pollution-from-power-plant-chimneys-.jpg
More from Local
SA swimmers en route to make history at syncronised swimming world championships
Ayrton Sweeney and Laura Strugnell are jetting off to compete in the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest.Read More
Muizenberg surf pollution solution? Zandvlei gets plastics clean-up
Plastic rubbish cleared from water at Zandvlei as heavy rains cause water levels to rise.Read More
Thrusting Prince Albert into the spotlight
Refilwe speaks to photojournalist and writer, Chris Marais, about the Karoo town of Prince Albert.Read More
Clean-up operations underway in waterlogged Western Cape following heavy rains
The City of Cape Town said no other major incidents were reported apart from a large portion of Spine Road collapsing between Khayelitsha and Macassar.Read More
Here's why popular Newlands Spring is closed this Friday
The Newlands Spring in Main Road is one of the most frequently visited springs in Cape Town.Read More
Table Bay Nature Reserve will actually benefit from last week's wildfire
The fire has reduced the excessive biomass in this area, which mitigates the risk of future fires says the City of Cape Town.Read More
How Eskom's board with missing directors affects electricity supply
Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale talks about how Eskom has eight board members instead of 15.Read More
Wet weather in CT to subside for now but more rain coming over the weekend
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the South African Weather Service's Lulame Pheme for an update on the cold front and rain in the Cape.Read More
Tourism council bemoans Comair provisional liquidation, seeks more licences
Tourism Business Council South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa talks about the provisional liquidation of Comair.Read More