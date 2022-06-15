Floods damage infrastructure in parts of Cape Town





With the cold front that has swept through the country, Cape Town has seen significant rainfall, which has caused some flooding and structural damage.

Lester Kiewet spoke to Disaster Risk Management's Charlotte Powell, and spokesperson at Cape Town Traffic Services, Kevin Jacobs, about the City’s mop-up operations.

While the extent of the flooding has not been severe enough to require evacuations of residents or pose any life-threatening emergencies, many people have been affected, especially in vulnerable communities.

Our most vulnerable populations are the ones living in informal settlements, so we had to have some response out in Philippi area because there were some flooded informal settlements there, as well as in Khayelitsha, Crossroads and Nomzamo. Charlotte Powell, Disaster Risk Management

In addition to this flooding, Spine Road in Mitchells plain has collapsed, which has had a significant impact on traffic and commuters.

According to Powell, the city has set up a multi-disciplinary winter task team that is on standby to manage any weather-related emergencies such as flooding, blocked roadways and restoring weather-related power loss.

