Zoning in on wind farms this Global Wind Day
On the 15th of June every year, the world marks Global Wind Day - which is a day that looks at the power and possibilities of wind energy to reshape our energy systems, decarbonise our economies and boost jobs and economic growth.
Independent power producer, Red Rocket South Africa, recently started operating on their Roggeveld wind farm in the Northern Cape - said to be one of the biggest wind farms in the country.
Speaking to Lester Kiewit, head of development at Red Rocket South Africa - Sharief Harris, said wind farms have proven to reduce our carbon footprint in the world.
Over the past year, there has been the procurement of more than a gigawatt of renewable energy projects across both wind and solar.Sharief Harris - head of development at Red Rocket South Africa
Wind farms have proven to be a much better fit for the environment, our wildlife and keeping our carbon footprint at a minimum.
On our wind farms, we are at the forefront of implementing some very good mitigation measures at this stage where we implementing shutdown on demand to protect birds from getting killed by turbines.Sharief Harris - head of development at Red Rocket South Africa
Harris explained that when determining whether an area is conducive for a wind farm, companies like Red Rocket first take a look at a wind map of South Africa. They highlight areas which show that they are good for wind resource and then approach land owners, asking whether they are interested in having a wind farm on their property.
Once they get the go-ahead, Red Rocket sets up on-site measurement equipment to measure the wind speed at different heights.
Scroll up and listen to the audio clip above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40064847_windmill-for-electric-power-production-pozuelo-de-aragon-zaragoza-province-aragon-spain-.html?vti=mknqttzi4pq0p6ewg4-1-85
