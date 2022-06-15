Stormers apologise for URC final ticket 'difficulties'
CAPE TOWN - The Stormers have apologised to fans for the difficulties they've experienced in purchasing tickets for the highly-anticipated United Rugby Championship final against the Bulls at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Tickets went on sale at midday on Tuesday from Ticketpro but just a few hours later the ticket vendor posted on Twitter that its website was experiencing a high volume of traffic. On Wednesday morning, Ticketpro issued a statement, again acknowledging the problem with their website and the fact that their allotment of tickets had been sold out. Ticketpro, however, said that it was attending to the backlog of emails and would communicate should more tickets become available.
June 15, 2022
The Stormers said that they were frustrated by the difficulties and apologised for the negative experience.
"We are frustrated with the difficulties there have been around buying tickets online and apologise for any negative experiences. We will post the link should more tickets become available. We hope to see as many people as allowed at DHL Stadium for the @Vodacom #URC Grand Final," the Stormers said on Twitter.
The Stormers beat Ulster 17-15 and will face the Bulls in the final on Saturday.
Kick-off is at 7.30pm.
This article first appeared on EWN : Stormers apologise for URC final ticket 'difficulties'
Source : @THESTORMERS/Twitter
