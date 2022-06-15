Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:20
Songezo Zibi says he will run for president as he tables a manifesto for a new society
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Songezo Zibi - Chairman at Rivonia Cricle
Today at 15:40
Christopher Clark Clare: The killing of a gentle activist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christopher Clark - Writer at Groundup
Today at 15:50
South Africa's municipalities have been broken for years – and nothing is getting fixed: auditor-general
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz - Director at Third Republic
Today at 16:05
The Day Zero intervention by Senzo Mchunu
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:55
Local trees are in danger due to bark stripping
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Krige
Today at 17:05
HSF launches legal action to challenge decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:20
Scientists sound alarm on 'majority' of badly run medical studies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Francois Venter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Stormers apologise for URC final ticket 'difficulties'

15 June 2022 12:20 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tickets went on sale at midday on Tuesday from Ticketpro but just a few hours later the ticket vendor posted on Twitter that its website was experiencing a high volume of traffic.

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers have apologised to fans for the difficulties they've experienced in purchasing tickets for the highly-anticipated United Rugby Championship final against the Bulls at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Tickets went on sale at midday on Tuesday from Ticketpro but just a few hours later the ticket vendor posted on Twitter that its website was experiencing a high volume of traffic. On Wednesday morning, Ticketpro issued a statement, again acknowledging the problem with their website and the fact that their allotment of tickets had been sold out. Ticketpro, however, said that it was attending to the backlog of emails and would communicate should more tickets become available.

The Stormers said that they were frustrated by the difficulties and apologised for the negative experience.

"We are frustrated with the difficulties there have been around buying tickets online and apologise for any negative experiences. We will post the link should more tickets become available. We hope to see as many people as allowed at DHL Stadium for the @Vodacom #URC Grand Final," the Stormers said on Twitter.

The Stormers beat Ulster 17-15 and will face the Bulls in the final on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm.


This article first appeared on EWN : Stormers apologise for URC final ticket 'difficulties'




