Stormers apologise for URC final ticket 'difficulties'

Tickets went on sale at midday on Tuesday from Ticketpro but just a few hours later the ticket vendor posted on Twitter that its website was experiencing a high volume of traffic. On Wednesday morning, Ticketpro issued a statement, again acknowledging the problem with their website and the fact that their allotment of tickets had been sold out. Ticketpro, however, said that it was attending to the backlog of emails and would communicate should more tickets become available.

The Stormers said that they were frustrated by the difficulties and apologised for the negative experience.

"We are frustrated with the difficulties there have been around buying tickets online and apologise for any negative experiences. We will post the link should more tickets become available. We hope to see as many people as allowed at DHL Stadium for the @Vodacom #URC Grand Final," the Stormers said on Twitter.

The Stormers beat Ulster 17-15 and will face the Bulls in the final on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

