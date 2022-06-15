SA swimmers en route to make history at syncronised swimming world championships





Ayrton Sweeney and Laura Strugnell know a thing or two about making a splash.

The pair are both champion swimmers.

Laura, is an Olympic artistic swimmer who competed at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games and Ayrton is a World Aquatics Championship and African Games competitor.

But now the pair are teaming up to embark on their latest swimming challenge.

They're heading to the FINA World Championships in Budapest to compete in the Mixed Artistic Swimming World Series, making them the vry first mixed artistic swimming team in South African history.

Last month, after discovering they'd made it to the world championships, the pair launched a Back-a-Buddy to help fund their trip to Hungary.

There were able to raise over R27 000 to help them on their way.

The FINA World Championships get underway this coming Saturday in Budapest, with Aytron and Laura competing in the Mixed Duet Free competition on 24 June.

