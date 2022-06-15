Gift of the Givers drilling boreholes in water crisis-hit Nelson Mandela Bay
Humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers has begun drilling boreholes in water crisis-hit, Nelson Mandela Bay.
On Monday, the municipality alerted its residents that they could go without water as of the end of June. This as the level of one of the municipality's feeder dams is too low for extraction.
Despite residents' taps running dry and dam levels sitting at just above 12%, municipal officials still maintain that day zero is not here yet.
On Monday, Gift of the Givers stepped in to assist the municipality.
The organisation has begun drilling the first of ten boreholes at Alpha Primary School, with a view to progressing to 30 boreholes. They are also sponsoring Jojo tanks and providing two 34 000 litre water tankers to the area with the help of donors.
Mandy Weiner spoke to the organisation's founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, on their interventions at the municipality.
Sooliman pointed to the lack of consistent leadership which failed to intervene in the water shortage. He also added that there is enough supply of water, but the problem lies with infrastructure.
Together with us [Gift of the gGivers], the city council and the business chamber... there's a lot of things we can do but have to move fast because the next dam is without water in the next six days.Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder
There is enough water, the water comes from the Gariep dam and the Gariep dam right now is overflowing so there should be enough water to save the city.Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder
To contribute towards interventions visit the Gift of the Givers foundation website or call them on 0800 786 911.
For the full update listen to the full audio below:
