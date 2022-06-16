Streaming issues? Report here
Cape Town City Guide: Seven ways to make dad feel special

16 June 2022 5:54 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Fathers Day
list
city guide
Cape Town City Guide

Here are seven cool things you can do this weekend in the Mother City to make the day special.

This Sunday marks Father's Day, a day where we get to celebrate the fathers in our live and the father figures who impact us lovingly.

Despite the recent flooding in Cape Town dampening residents' moods, this weekend seems to be looking up with temperatures going back to a wintery normal.

This will make it a perfect occasion to get out the house and spend time with daddy and/or daddy-adjacent.

Here are seven cool things you can do this weekend in the Mother City to make the day special.

SPEND THE DAY IN ITALY

Going out for lunch or dinner is a traditional past time for many families in the country because it provides a safe and reliable escape from the mundane of everyday life - and doesn't require you to cook that evening.

Voted on of KFM's best Family Restaurants, Forneria Italia Beachfront is a family-run restaurant that is located in Table View.

It promises delivering an authentic Italian experience allowing you to travel to the prolific country without having to leave the country.

LIVE IT UP AT A LIVE SHOW

Award-winning musician Godfrey Johnson is making his way to Café Roux in Noordhoek this Sunday to deliver a live performance worth remembering.

If your father is a music lover, he will definitely get down to the music with a ticket for R180.

Johnson's live performances have been described as "evoking a theatre of storytelling with just his voice and the piano."

You can cop your tickets here.

YOU CANT SPELL 'WHISKEY' WITHOUT 'HIS KEY'

They say the key to a man's heart is through his stomach, and, the last time I checked, whiskey eventually makes its way to the stomach.

The Whiskey Lounge in Durbanville is the perfect place to take your dad - with over 800 whiskeys offered from across the globe.

Whiskey enthusiasts can enjoys themselves at The Whiskey Library tasting - which has just the whiskey to match your taste or budget.

Cigars are also offered.

WING IT AND TAKE HIM TO A BARBER

Reinvigorate his confidence or give his image a boost whilst indulging in some not-so-healthy but delicious delights.

You can take him out for wings at Wings on the Run, voted one of KFM's Best takeaway restaurants, and a haircut at Kings Pride, which was voted as one of KFM's best barbershops.

PUT A SMILE ON HIS MUG

'World's #1 Dad' is pretty much an essential gift for fathers and father figures alike.

But there are only so many variations that can be made.

So why not head out and have the kids customise their own 'World's #1 Dad' mug at the Crafter Café in Claremont at R140.

Get your tickets here.

PUT YOUR GAME FACES ON

Stomers' fans have a reason to rejoice with the rugby team reaching the Cup finals for the first time in twelve years as they contend with the Bulls.

Hosted by the DHL Stadium on Saturday, tickets range from R80 to R350.

Though tickets are running out, fans should remain hopeful as mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis continues to negotiate the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions for the game - which would free up more than 9000 tickets.

You can look out for your tickets here.

GO CRUISING

Want to take him out on a cruise without being blacklisted? Then look no further than Father's Day MHOP! Breakfast Cruise, a great way to kick off Sunday's Father's Day fiesta.

With tickets at R350 per person, you and your dad can enjoy breakfast while you sail the Atlantic, making him feel like a king.

Get your tickets here.


This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: Seven ways to make dad feel special




