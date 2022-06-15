When should a company consider business rescue?
Recently, the country has been abuzz with the news of Comair being placed under provisional liquidation.
This is after the airline operator's business rescue practitioners lodged an application with the court to convert the business rescue proceedings into liquidation proceedings. Comair had been in business rescue for two years after it couldn't repay billions of debt.
So what is business rescue, and when can a company consider whether business rescue is an appropriate response?
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to legal expert - Roxanne Webster - also a director in the Business Rescue, Restructuring and Insolvency sector at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH), about key things to know about business rescue.
Companies enter into business rescue when they foresee that they can’t necessarily pay their debts within the ensuing six months and there is some hope that the company can be rescued.Roxanne Webster, director in the Business Rescue, Restructuring and Insolvency sector at CDH
The decision to seek business rescue can either come form within the company, such as a decision by the board or directors, or from outside advisors or lenders.
When a company makes this decision they will usually start by going to their attorneys who will guide them through the rest of the process and draft a resolution which will be filed with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC).
After this, a business rescue practitioner will come in, assess the business, and help the company come up with a solution and start the process of rescuing the business.
When there is no hope that the company can be saved, and their liabilities outweigh their assets, the company will be declared insolvent and liquidated.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : When should a company consider business rescue?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120507454_business-people-discussion-and-negotiating-investment-housing-estate-with-sign-a-contract-term-loan-.html?vti=nq5amjvkeryk24oaiz-1-86
