'Young people the most likely to ask for HIV PrEP meds at govt clinics' - CoCT
By a large majority, young people in Cape Town are making up the numbers of patients seeking Pre-exposure prophylaxis medication (PrEP) in the city's government-run clinics.
Of those accessing PrEP between 1 July 2020 and 30 June 2021, 85% were aged between 15-34.
(PrEP) is a course of HIV drugs taken by HIV-negative people to protect them against HIV infection, by preventing the HIV virus from replicating in the body.
Two years ago the National Health Department said it aimed PrEP available at all community health centres and clinics by the end of September 2020.
The same 15-34 age group accounted for 78.5% of clients receiving services relating to Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and over half (64.9%) of those seeking family planning advice.
The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia Van der Ross,says while sexual health is and should remain a top priority for youth, young people should take a more holistic look at their health.
Recently, we highlighted a 70% increase in new hypertension cases in the 18 – 44 age group, says Van der Ross.
However, figures show young people only made up 6.7% of clients receiving treatment for hypertension at the city's clinics.
