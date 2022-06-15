Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period





@ simpson33/123rf.com

A complaint from a Durban resident got Wendy Knowler to go down what she terms the "extended warranties rabbit hole" this week.

This topic led the consumer journalist to an unexpected and welcome discovery.

"If you buy an appliance with a credit card, you double the extended warranty period", according to a financial expert.

There are Ts and Cs however, Knowler also points out.

I don’t know why I didn’t know this before, so I’m guessing many others don’t know about it either… Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler followed up with a number of banks:

Absa:

"Absa Premium, Private Bank and Wealth credit cardholders qualify for complimentary extended warranty and buyers' protection (providing cover for theft, accidental damage or non-delivery of eligible purchases) which is offered through VISA."

You need to register on the Visa website visacards.africa to create a verified online account. Details on how to claim and terms and conditions are available to registered customers.

Nedbank:

"Nedbank does offer extended warranty and a buyers' protection plan on Visa Platinum (Consumer Banking), Signature (Private Clients) and Infinite (Nedbank Private Wealth) cards. This value add is a standard offering by Visa on all products except Classic and Gold cards, irrespective of the financial institution."

The T&C’s and Policy Document can be found on the Visa site: visacards.africa. To access the benefit and lodge a claim, a client is required to register a bank-issued qualifying Visa credit card on the site.

FNB:

"FNB Purchase Protect is a value-added benefit for tangible items purchased with your FNB Virtual Cards which covers your items against theft or damage. This is an embedded FNB virtual card benefit and comes at no cost to the customer."

"Claims can be logged by emailing purchaseprotectclaims@fnb.co.za and an agent will be in contact to finalize the claims process."

NO word from Standard Bank but it seems to be a Visa thing. GOOD TO KNOW! Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

For more detail, listen to the interview with Knowler below (skip to 5:04 for credit card discussion):