Cape Town Jazzathon celebrating its 25th anniversary





This weekend, the Cape Town Jazzathon - also known as ‘The Peoples Festival’ - will be celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The event will be running at the Grand Arena at GrandWest Casino on 17, 18, and 19 June and will host a range of incredible talents.

The Jazzathon previously had to be put on hold due to COVID-19 but is back to celebrate this milestone event.

Jazz lovers can choose to purchase single-day tickets or weekend passes.

