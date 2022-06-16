Cape Town Jazzathon celebrating its 25th anniversary
This weekend, the Cape Town Jazzathon - also known as ‘The Peoples Festival’ - will be celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The event will be running at the Grand Arena at GrandWest Casino on 17, 18, and 19 June and will host a range of incredible talents.
The Jazzathon previously had to be put on hold due to COVID-19 but is back to celebrate this milestone event.
Jazz lovers can choose to purchase single-day tickets or weekend passes.
To find out more listen to the full audio above.
